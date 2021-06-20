It’s Father’s Day, and I have to confess, my dad and I have both spent a lot of time being lost.
No, I’m not directionally challenged. And neither was he. My mother would tell you that he had a case of wanderlust, a cure for which her medical background as an RN never provided. He loved to take the “road less traveled,” but was seldom lost.
But more generally, for he and I both, being “lost” generally takes the form of an alternate reality, locale or character through the stories of others.
I was somewhat introverted as a kid. I think, being a military brat and moving so much had something to do with that. The nomadic lifestyle lacked any real permanence of home or friendships. I’ve somewhat envied people who lived in one place all their lives, have friends from grade school and shared life stories that can fill a novella. I’m not complaining. My upbringing provided its own variety and wonders others may envy. It’s just different.
But part of my escape was in the pages of comic books. I’d confine myself to my room, emerging only at mealtime, and was perfectly content to live in the worlds of Superman, Batman, Spiderman and a few others. Those days, my buddies and I would pedal our bikes to a 7-11 that seemed miles away with our allowance money, returning with paper sacks of penny candy, chocolate bars and a comic book or three.
My habit of getting lost in the comics became such a point of annoyance to my mother that she once told me the next day she was going to toss out my collection. She was serious and I believed her so I stayed up late into the night, reading portions of the collection one last time.
True to her word, when I got home from school the following day, my “library” was gone. I never told her (at least for several years) that, because I’d stayed up so late, a number of them had fallen behind the bed and were saved from her episode of wanton destruction.
Later in life, movies supplanted comics. If the movie was especially good, I could emerge wondering how two-plus hours had passed in what seemed to be minutes. In those instances, the “real” world would not exist, and I’d find myself standing alongside the film’s protagonist. Their problems were my problems. Their challenges, my challenges.
I loved school, but one of the worst things about it was I lost the desire to read. Beginning, probably in the seventh grade, I had absolutely no desire to pick up a book of any kind once homework was completed. Sadly, that lasted until 2010. Only being laid up following major surgery, and a loaned volume from my son-in-law, got me back in the habit.
There’s not been a day since that I haven’t had one author or another’s characters or worldly creation spilling over into mine. (Happily, my wife also shares that “affliction”.)
It’s Father’s Day, I’m remembering that appreciation for getting “lost” dad and I shared. Unfortunately, my return to that world was only a couple of years before he died. He collected paperbacks, probably four or five at a time, usually from thrift stores or garage sales. When he passed, I think we donated close to 1,000 to the local veterans center.
I’ve come to truly understand his interest in getting lost in the exploration of places and people I’d have never come to know otherwise. I typically am not going to be a person who lives with a lot of regret, figuring I did the best I could in the conditions at that moment. But I do know there were a lot of books I missed reading all those years.
My wife and I really enjoy traveling. Sad to say, most of us don’t have the unlimited finances to see all the world’s wonders and are forced to pick and choose throughout our lives. Those times you can visit unique locales to relax, disconnect and get “lost” are priceless. It just can’t happen as often as I’d like in the real world.
That’s just one of the traits I’m proud to share with my father, experiencing new places and adventures, traveling and getting “lost.” Even when the vehicle was nothing more than my own mind.
Happy Father’s Day, Dad.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.