On the precipice of going to trial, with a jury seated and ready to hear opening statements, Fox News Corporation settled the defamation case of the century with Dominion Voting Systems last week for a staggering $787.5 million. It is the largest publicly known defamation settlement in U.S. history involving a media company.

The case, formally known as Dominion Voting Systems versus Fox News Network, alleged that Fox knowingly made false claims that Dominion voting machines were tampered with as part of a conspiracy to steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Donald Trump. Dominion claimed defamation and sought $1.6 billion in damages, while Fox argued it was reporting opinion regarding what others were saying as protected by the First Amendment and the landmark 1964 U.S. Supreme Court case New York Times Company v. Sullivan.