There’s something refreshing about January. Perhaps it’s the beginning of a new calendar year or the crisp winter air blowing in. It’s typically where we set our resolutions or begin a new bucket list of things to get done over the next 12 months.
Our staff and students enjoyed a few weeks to rest and recharge after a busy start to the school year. My wife and I welcomed our fifth grandbaby — Hattie Lynn Hime. She is a beautiful blessing to our family. With the holidays behind us, it’s also a time to reflect on the things we did right last semester and things we want to get better at moving forward. We are well into our normal routine except for the fact that we keep putting 2021 versus 2022. Give that a few more weeks and we will be good to go.
As we set the pace for this new year, we continue to be bold with our preparations and pathways for students. The Life Ready Center (LRC) continues to expand with new students taking concurrent classes, fine arts programs and the addition of the floral design class. Next year, over 30 new classes will be added. Our middle school Technical Applications Program (TAP) programs are flourishing with students doing more hands-on activities and learning life skills. Our elementary Makerspace programs ended the first semester with a district robotics competition where students showcased their talents and abilities. In addition, our high schools continued to excel in state athletic, academic and extracurricular competitions bringing home several awards and championships.
Another highlight from last semester were the bonuses we were able to give our staff because of the support from our Board of Education members. I know it made the holidays that much more special for our staff. I want to personally take this time to share my sincere thanks and gratitude to each of our board members. Their dedication and commitment to students and staff can be felt across the district. January is School Board Recognition Month. If you see them out and about in the community, please take the time to share your thanks or send them a note of appreciation.
Now that we find ourselves in the winter season, I want to remind our families that it is important to have the correct contact information on file. If ever we need to call a district virtual/remote day due to inclement weather, our notification system will be utilized followed by our local media and online platforms. Updates can be done by calling your student’s school. For days where the temperature is low, please ensure your students are dressed appropriately and in layers. If they are not feeling well, please keep them home. This is for their safety and the safety of those in the buildings.
Heading into this second semester, it is my continued commitment to ensure our students have the most innovative and premier educational environment possible. They deserve every opportunity with no roadblocks leading them on to the career pathway of their choosing. I am excited about the work our staff is doing and the things to come ahead. I look forward to the celebrations of our student and staff successes and achievements. It’s already been a remarkable start to the school year and I know it’s going to be a great 2022. I wish each of you a very joyous and blessed New Year.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.