Serendipity” has been listed as one of the 10 most difficult words in the English language to translate.
It was invented by English parliament member and writer Horace Walpole in 1754, based on a fairy tale called, “The Three Princes of Serendip” who were always making discoveries by accident of things they weren’t searching for.
That’s the definition of the word — a happy accident or pleasant surprise.
I love the word, even though I don’t use it very often. I’d like to think this is because it just doesn’t surface out of my vocabulary very often and not that I don’t have my share of happy accidents and pleasant surprises. But when I do use it, that in itself is serendipitous and always makes me smile in appreciation.
On the first day of winter, December 21st, quite a few years ago, my son, grandson and I headed out near the Wichita Mountains to watch the sun go down on the shortest day of the year. Of course, we could have watched the sun go down in town but the roar of traffic, the screaming of sirens takes away too much from the occasion. Being next to the mountains, no one else in sight but a lone old buffalo, the quietness settling around us like a giant hoodie, was the instant tranquilizer we were anticipating.
But we were delayed by roadblocks set up because of a traffic accident and when we got there, it was later than we had planned. We were walking rapidly down a graveled road next to Charons Garden trying to find a break in the trees where we could see the fast-sinking sun. Just in time, we came to an open space and stood there in silence watching the red, pink, orange, purple palette magnificently spread over half the horizon before the final arc of the orange ball sank out of sight, ushering in the longest night of the year.
“We got here just in time! That was serendipitous!” I exclaimed.
It’s serendipitous when you’re thinking about someone, wondering how they are, what they’re doing, and they call you right at the moment.
It’s serendipitous when you happen to look up at the sky on a dark night and see a falling star or a meteor.
When you’re walking somewhere and you’re tired and someone you know stops and says, “Hop in. I’m going your way.”
When you’re in a meeting braced for contentious discussion and everyone suddenly agrees on what to do.
When you go to a crowded event, looking for a place to sit and suddenly spot an empty seat next to someone you really like.
Actually, these are mundane examples. The discovery of penicillin, Viagra, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes and chocolate chip cookies have been attributed to serendipity.
When we try to think of our own serendipitous experiences, they don’t seem to come quickly. Is that because they don’t happen that often — or we’re too tuned out at the moment to be aware of them?
Maybe that’s why it’s such a difficult word to translate.
I’m not looking for penicillin or Viagra moments. But a small happy accident, a pleasant surprise — for those, I’m on the waiting list.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.