Over the past few weeks I have had some very interesting conversations with my daughter. At 19 she never ceases to amaze me. B is preparing to embark on a new career, a career that will place her in the public eye. As such, we have had conversations about managing her self-care and the perspective of others.

When B was a child, I worked in the nonprofit sector. I will never forget the moment I realized the power of perspective. My first CEO experience was running an out of school time program for high risk children. I loved it. At the end of a particularly long day, as I waited for a child to gather their things to leave, I listened to two moms talk about a teacher they saw at a wine bar over the weekend. As I listened, I heard them knock this teacher’s professionalism because over the weekend, they had met up with some friends to enjoy a glass of wine.

Tags

Recommended for you