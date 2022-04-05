This past week I had the honor of bringing a class of mine to the Oklahoma State Capitol. We were invited by Rep. Daniel Pae who was exceptionally gracious after I contacted him about maybe Zooming into my class. Since it was a slow day at the State Capitol we met with a lot of legislators including essentially the entire Southwest Oklahoma delegation.
Today I want to write about what I heard on that trip, a falsely attributed Walt Whitman quote, and the future of American politics.
As we listened to the staffers, interns, representatives and senators talk to us, there was one thing that kept sticking out in my mind. It was so radically different than how we normally talk about politics. If you did not look it up you would not have been aware of anyone’s partisan identification. It never came up. Culture war issues never came up except as opportunities to build consensus. We spent an entire day in the heart of Oklahoma politics and the words Democrat and Republican never came up. Instead the representatives we met talked about school teachers, broadband internet, and the differences between the House and the Senate. They talked about listening to others and how to behave respectfully even when disagreeing. In other words they were curious about the problems of the state and how to best improve things.
Walt Whitman never said “Be curious, not judgmental” but it is still good advice. Too often when we think about politics we view it in this very judgmental tone. My team is right and your team is wrong. We cheer on politicians who engage in what Sen. Ben Sasse described as “jack-assery” to mug for short-term camera opportunities. People on both sides of the political aisle are guilty of voting for unserious people who want to make fiery statements and get nothing accomplished.
One representative told my students that, “You don’t have to be (at the Capitol) very long to separate the people who want to do the work from those that do not.” He was not talking about partisanship. A politician who is not curious is not good for anything. The mechanics of government are hard. The problems of the world are tough and they require curiosity to solve. The ideological judgment of a perfectly crafted Facebook post is useless.
Americans say that they hate divisive political theater. Last December a poll from Public Agenda and USA Today found that 72 percent of Americans said it would be good for Americans to, “reject political hostility and divisiveness and focus more on their common ground.” In that same poll though only 9 percent of respondents think that political rancor will decrease and 42 percent think it will get worse.
I think that the situation seems hopeless because many people view government as “top-down” or something imposed on us from somewhere else as opposed to “bottom-up” where it instead reflects the issues and concerns of average people.
Politics isn’t something that only comes down from Washington, Oklahoma City, or the cable news programs we watch. Politics is something that happens in our own communities. We can make this better. We are making this better. When I was at the State Capitol, Rep. Pae introduced my students to over a dozen legislators and most of them were curious and non-judgmental. You don’t have to agree with or vote for someone to acknowledge that they might not be evil. It is easy to see the basic humanity in people that we like. It is much harder to see that in people we disagree with.
If we want an improved politics then all of us — Democrats, Republicans and independents — need to do a better job of selecting people to office. A good step is voting for better candidates. When you do vote do not just asked yourself how much you agree or disagree with that candidate. Instead ask yourself, “is this person curious or judgmental?” A curious candidate might not be invited onto TV. A curious candidate will not “own” someone on social media. A curious candidate is going to build consensus. They are going to ask questions. They are going to do the work to achieve politics. Judgmental candidates can go viral but they are not going to achieve policy.
We, the voters, can and should be the solution to hostility and divisiveness. Reward curiosity and punish judgment regardless of partisanship. Is that a hard ask? Sure. I have faith though. I met a lot of curious politicians and I have curious students. I believe that you are curious as well. Curiosity does not mean we will always agree but judgment means we will always disagree. Walt Whitman actually said that, “I believe that much unseen is also here.” I may not see curiosity but I believe that it is here.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.