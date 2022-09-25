Remember the “magic eye” books that exploded on the scene in the 1990s? I’m sure they’re still around, but they seemed to be everywhere then.
If you don’t recall, the “magic eye” was a piece of art (in many cases what appeared to be smaller images, layered and duplicated dozens of times) that, if you changed your point of focus and how you looked at it, would produce a hidden image.
Technically, they’re called autostereograms, two-dimensional images that can create a 3D image if you fool your brain by shifting your point of focus. Autostereograms use a single image to create a 3D effect while normal stereograms require two. With the typical stereograms, you can usually perceive the 3D scene right away, while in an autostereogram it’s hidden until you use the proper technique.
I have to admit, I was horrible at them. I kid you not. I tried for several years to find the “hidden” image, standing in the aisles of bookstores, looking like some kind of a doofus, pulling the book to my face and slowly withdrawing it as the directions explained. I had begun to seriously wonder what was wrong with me, being unable to perceive what others could. I mean, surely all these books, calendars and posters wouldn’t be occupying valuable shelf space if it was all a hoax, right?
I recall getting one as a Christmas gift. Unable to admit my shame, I oohed and ahhed after I opened it, and set it aside. Over the next few months, I’d occasionally pull it out and struggle to see what everyone else was so fascinated with. Unable to produce the magic, I’d place it back on the bookshelf until one day I think it finally made its way to the Goodwill store.
It’s occurred to me that this lesson is a metaphor for much of what we deal with today. We’re so hard-wired to see things in a certain way we’re almost incapable of shifting perspective to bring the other viewpoint into focus. It may be the way you were raised, the ups and downs gathered up in a few years, or through decades of life. You have to pull your nose out of the pages of your experience, perhaps tilt your head to one side, and shift your focal point before you can see what’s always been there, but you’ve somehow missed.
To me it applies to politics, social issues and even buying a car. I know people who will never drive anything but a Ford, a GM or any other manufacturer of choice. And if you drove a foreign car, well that told your neighbors all sorts of things about your decision-making abilities. Some of them might have even been true.
I’m not sure why, but the magic eye finally clicked for me one day. I was able to see the hidden image, and duplicated the feat numerous times that day, proud of my newfound skill. It was years before I finally figured it out and got it to work.
Dealing with a prickly issue recently I realized I was unable to see the problem simply because I was focused on the wrong thing. There’s no “magic” involved, but I do think there’s a lesson here. Your original way of viewing something isn’t necessarily wrong, but there’s often a hidden message if you can step back and shift your perspective.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.