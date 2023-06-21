I have spent the last year seeking peace. Somewhere in the midst of the chaos of life, I came to realize how important peace is. Happiness is fleeting and can be chased off with one sour thought. Yet when we find true peace, and learn how to maintain peace within ourselves, no matter what is going on in the world, we have found the secret to true, lasting happiness.

Around this time last year, I realized I was done chasing shiny things. Shiny does not last, does not withstand the storms of life. Rather, I wanted to root myself in strength founded in peace. I knew that in order to achieve true peace, several things in my life would have to change.

