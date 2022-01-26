I have a secret to share with you. Every time someone asks my daughter if she is going to follow in my footsteps, I cringe inside. I want to yell, “Stop, she is her own person, with her own interests, and destiny!” Never have I ever encouraged B to follow me. In fact, I have vivid memories of telling her to choose a different career path than I did, to make better choices, to be smarter than me.
As a child, I dreamed of pursuing a variety of careers. I wanted to be a farmer, a veterinarian, a police officer, a paleontologist, an archeologist and a teacher. Every time I said something different, my parents encouraged me, asked me questions, and engaged in my dreams. I never thought about following in my dad’s footsteps; I always dreamed of pursuing my career. Honestly, I credit my dad for that. I knew what my dad did, where he worked, and spent time with him at work. We talked, laughed, and made memories. He encouraged me to be what I wanted to be. The only thing that was ever predetermined in our home was a college degree.
I am so grateful my parents allowed me to pursue my own path, to be my own person, to make bad decisions, fail, and start over again. I am extremely proud of my dad and his career. He was incredibly successful in a career that required him to continuously learn new skills and adapt. I learned resiliency, hard work, networking, the value of relationships, how to manage a career, and how to keep getting back up no matter the odds from my dad. I don’t know that I would have learned all these lessons if I had been guided into a career. Because I was allowed to follow my path, I was so much more open to learning from my parents.
The idea to not encourage my daughter to pursue my path was never a conscious choice. Even after I started a business, I let her know there would always be a job for her while she attends college, but that she is not going to take over the business. It may sound harsh, but my daughter is not me. She has different strengths, skills, and interests. I want her to live her life, to follow her destiny and be who she is meant to be.
I sometimes wonder if I have made the right choice. But listening to people who know they are going to work for their families or at the same company as their parents, the enthusiasm for life is missing. If following in the footsteps of your parents is truly what you want, I support you, 100%. But if we are told that is what we are going to do, we never have the opportunity to discover who we are. Yet, as uninterested as some may be, the security in knowing where you are going is worth something.
Life is uncertain, and one thing I have learned through the Pandemic, we will never be the same, we will never operate the way we once did. The work environment is shifting, jobs are becoming temporary. Yet one thing has stayed the same, perhaps has become more important, more than ever, we must dream. Our dreams are what will get us through the rough spots, become our passions, and define who we become. More than anything, I want my daughter to dream, to be herself, not me.
