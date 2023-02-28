One of the unfortunate characteristics of our society is a pervasive suspicion of news organizations. We consume voracious amounts of information on a daily basis, and yet we argue endlessly about which sources can be trusted. For that reason, it is worth remembering that there are still professional journalists among us. These good people even have a Code of Ethics defined by the Society of Professional Journalists that includes the four fundamental obligations of those reporting the news. They are to Seek Truth and Report It; Minimize Harm; Act Independently; and Be Accountable and Transparent.
It appears someone needs to send Fox News Corporation a copy. Recently released texts between senior Fox executives and their most prominent television program hosts demonstrate conclusively that they believed claims the 2020 election was influenced by fraud were false even while they supported those theories on live television, and that their primary motivation as more conspiracy theories emerged was protecting their ratings and profits rather than pursuing the truth.
The texts emerged as part of the ongoing $1.6 billion defamation case launched against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems in which Dominion claims Fox employees knowingly committed libel when they claimed Dominion voting machines might have played a nefarious role in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The case may carry enormous financial consequences for Fox, for while libel cases are notoriously difficult to win because of the need to prove intent by the plaintiff and the very strong free speech protections provided to news organizations by the First Amendment, the texts are utterly damning.
In the immediate aftermath of the election, for example, Fox producer Alex Pfeiffer texted Tucker Carlson, the host of the wildly popular program Tucker Carlson Tonight and said, “…I really think many on ‘our side’ are being reckless demagogues right now.” This was in reference to the emerging claims of voter fraud, foreign tampering with voting machines, etc. And it’s worth noting his reference to ‘our side,’ which should be enough to convince the final doubters that Fox is completely biased when it comes to reporting the news. Carlson responded, “Of course they are. We’re not going to follow them.”
But Carlson eventually did. Fox viewers were enraged when the network called Arizona for President Joe Biden on election night, and as some Fox programs and reporters defended the outcome they began migrating to other networks like Newsmax that gave outlandish and unsupported conspiracy theories support. One of those theories was that Dominion software had been hacked to deny Donald Trump a victory. Carlson responded on Nov. 7, texting Pfeiffer, “The software [expletive] is absurd.” Pfeiffer texted back, “I don’t think there is evidence of voter fraud that swung the election.” Yet neither one made those sorts of comments in public, and Fox coverage gradually became more supportive of conspiracy theories their audience wanted to believe in.
The leading conspiracy peddler was attorney Sidney Powell, who Carlson said on Nov. 16 in a text to Pfeiffer was “lying.” On Nov. 22, Fox vice president Raj Shah joined the private chorus excoriating Powell by texting Pfeiffer and saying, “So many people openly denying the obvious that Powell is clearly full of it.” Pfeiffer responded by declaring, “She is a [expletive] nutcase.”
One of the primary fears driving the evolving nature of Fox coverage was profits rather than the truth. As viewers turned away from Fox out of anger over the Arizona call, Carlson texted Pfeiffer: “Do the executives understand how much credibility and trust we’ve lost with our audience?” And when Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich demolished President Trump’s outrageous claims of election fraud on Twitter by fact-checking them Carlson tried to get her fired, texting fellow Fox program host Sean Hannity and saying, “It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.”
Ironically, Fox Senior Vice President Bill Sammon, who was with Fox until 2021, foreshadowed this sort of ethical betrayal when he said, “It’s remarkable how weak ratings make good journalists do bad things.” And there is little doubt that he was right. But there are degrees of journalistic debauchery. It is one thing to choose to cover one story over another, to select stories the audience is more likely to find interesting, or to take an angle on a story that plausibly favors one side or another. It is something far different, far more unscrupulous, and far more nefarious, for a journalist to knowingly promote a lie to keep ratings and stock prices high, or to obscure the truth by ignoring it. That sort of behavior reeks of moral cowardice and represents a complete abandonment of the duty journalists have to tell us the truth even if we do not want to hear it.
Lest this strike you as business as usual, there has never been a scandal of this nature on this scale in the history of American journalism. And the consequences have been nothing short of catastrophic for our civic discourse and for our collective faith in our democratic institutions. Carlson and his band of greedy hucksters demonstrably fueled our political polarization and were part of the chain of events leading directly to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They should be held accountable by the courts for libel and by their viewers for lying.
Whether that will happen remains to be seen, though it seems unlikely viewers will turn away in droves. Too many Americans became complacent with being fed only information they agree with a long time ago, and that problem can be found on both ends of the political spectrum.
What does seem clear is that Carlson has no respect at all for his audience. Sean Hannity privately defended the chasm between what the Fox on-air personalities seem to have believed in private and what they said, or allowed to be said, on their shows with this text: “Respect the audience whether we agree or not is critical.” In other words, lie to people if it makes them feel better and keeps them tuned in, and then laugh all the way to the bank and let someone else worry about democracy.
No one who respects people could believe such a proposition, because the first rule of true respect for another person is to tell them the truth.
We should remember that.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.