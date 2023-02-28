One of the unfortunate characteristics of our society is a pervasive suspicion of news organizations. We consume voracious amounts of information on a daily basis, and yet we argue endlessly about which sources can be trusted. For that reason, it is worth remembering that there are still professional journalists among us. These good people even have a Code of Ethics defined by the Society of Professional Journalists that includes the four fundamental obligations of those reporting the news. They are to Seek Truth and Report It; Minimize Harm; Act Independently; and Be Accountable and Transparent.

It appears someone needs to send Fox News Corporation a copy. Recently released texts between senior Fox executives and their most prominent television program hosts demonstrate conclusively that they believed claims the 2020 election was influenced by fraud were false even while they supported those theories on live television, and that their primary motivation as more conspiracy theories emerged was protecting their ratings and profits rather than pursuing the truth.