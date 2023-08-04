Scuzzbucket. Noun. Slang. A repulsive or disgusting person or thing.” It’s not a word you hear often. It’s been replaced, along with so many other specifically descriptive words, with the all-purpose F word which has limited the vocabularies of huge segments of our population. Scuzzbucket is a much more precise choice. As are sleazebag and scumball.

Take politicians, for example. All those candidates who tell flat-out lies about their opponents are scuzzbuckets. Who lift one statement by their opponent out of context so that it is totally misleading. Who uses innuendo. And all those candidates who specialize in fear-mongering. Not only are they scuzzbuckets, they are double scuzzbuckets. Along with media personalities who report political scuzzbucketry as if it were truth.

