Facts can sometimes be nasty little things. They annoy the heck out of some segments of the population when they don’t meet with their preconceived mindset.
By then, opponents are left with three choices: 1) Ignore them and hope they go away; 2) Detour the discussion down another track hoping no one will notice the abhorrent little fact standing along the siding; or 3) Manipulate the data until it’s no longer recognizable, like those Stretch Armstrong toys popular when my son was a kid.
Even then, they’re always there, waiting to be recognized and dealt with. No matter how you wish it, they simply will not go away.
Even scientists themselves have to ultimately recognize the stubbornness of the little buggers. As has been similarly said before: The truth is sometimes inconvenient.
So, I found it particularly humorous when a group of Harvard academics didn’t like the outcome of a 2018 doctoral thesis and told the candidate he must be wrong. Go back, check again, dig deeper, they told him. According to an article in The Atlantic, “This was obviously not what a budding … expert or his super-credentialed committee members were hoping to discover. ‘He and his committee had done, like, every type of analysis—they had thrown every possible test at this finding to try to make it go away. And there was nothing they could do to make it go away.’ ”
They didn’t like the outcome of the research. They wanted to blame the finding on random chance, hidden bias, or calculation error. But, the author had to allow, on the day of his thesis defense, his debunking efforts had been largely futile.
It kind of reminded me of the time I was able to tell my mother, the registered nurse, there was no truth to the idea you had to wait an hour after eating before going swimming. My entire childhood, I told her tongue in cheek, had been a lie.
According to the magazine “The Harvard researchers didn’t like the … finding: It seemed wrong.” The Atlantic article goes on to say this finding had surfaced in other studies as well, and those findings just never merited any attention. And when the magazine author tried to interview the researcher about this alternate reality, the university where he works reported he was “not available for this.” Smells like a coverup to me. Just what are they afraid of?
The study? Oh, it was about healthy eating. The finding? “Among diabetics, eating half a cup of ice cream a day was associated with a lower risk of heart problems.”
Ice cream, in moderation, might be good for you.
Well, score one for truth, justice and the American way. And, you’re welcome.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.