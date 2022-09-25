We’ve heard a lot about school safety in the news lately. While Great Plains Technology Center’s mission is to educate and train the workforce of tomorrow, we also have an obligation to ensure our students, staff, and guests are safe.
We strive to provide a safe and secure environment to help our students learn best, so they can succeed in life and work, as our mission statement says. It is among our highest priorities, so we plan for emergencies before a situation arises. Therefore, our faculty and staff have committed a good amount of time and effort to preparing for potential emergencies. We continually assess our campus to make it as safe as possible.
Some of the safety measures we’ve put into place include locked classroom doors, limited entry points, and security cameras that monitor hallways, public areas, parking lots, and gates. We conduct required drills such as weather, natural disaster, and violence protection. We employ off-duty police officers to provide security during our operating hours. These officers provide physical safety, but they also communicate with our public safety partners and keep us up to date with issues happening in our communities that may affect GPTC, necessitating lockouts or lockdowns to ensure the protection of students, staff, and guests.
Another important safeguard is to gather crime data and determine any safety measures that need to be revised or implemented on our campus. Our Campus Security Report is available on our website at https://www.greatplains.edu/who-we-are/consumer-information. This report is a compilation of data gathered regarding certain crimes and drug or alcohol violations and reported to federal entities in compliance with the Campus Security Act of 1990.
We review and update our Emergency Management Plan annually. It includes every possible emergency scenario. A copy is issued to each staff member. Several of our key staff are certified by FEMA’s National Incident Management System and FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute. In addition, our plan also includes a Crisis Communication Plan because we understand one of the critical elements of response is how we communicate during a crisis or emergency. Getting the right information to the right people at the right time is crucial. We use School Messenger, a mass notification system that can launch a message with vital information in minutes. Students can’t learn if they do not feel safe or are dealing with emotional issues, which can be a barrier to learning. We have a team of counselors who are available to help students and staff. We partner with community mental health agencies to provide services to assist students to enhance their wellbeing.
I’m proud to say Great Plains Technology Center has a robust public safety presence on our campus. In addition to our Firefighter/EMT Academy and Criminal Justice Officer programs, we also house the Lawton Police Department Academy, the Comanche County/City of Lawton Emergency Dispatch, and the Comanche County Emergency Management office on our campus. Local and regional emergency response agencies use our facilities for training.
We know school safety takes all of us. We all need to partner together to make all of our schools safer! It takes the whole community. If you see something, say something. Encourage your students to reach out to a trusted adult who can report it to proper authorities if they see or hear something concerning. Thank you for your partnership in making Great Plains Technology Center a safe place to learn and grow.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center.