We’ve heard a lot about school safety in the news lately. While Great Plains Technology Center’s mission is to educate and train the workforce of tomorrow, we also have an obligation to ensure our students, staff, and guests are safe.

We strive to provide a safe and secure environment to help our students learn best, so they can succeed in life and work, as our mission statement says. It is among our highest priorities, so we plan for emergencies before a situation arises. Therefore, our faculty and staff have committed a good amount of time and effort to preparing for potential emergencies. We continually assess our campus to make it as safe as possible.