The assault on Columbine High School was the turning point that forced schools to examine the safety of their campuses in different ways. The realization that something bad could happen at any school became evident and forced all school leaders to take steps to prevent and prepare for the possibility of similar tragedies.
Of course, students must feel safe to be able to learn at the highest level, but the school atmosphere has now changed. When I first began my education career, we did not question outsiders wandering around the campus. Our students did not feel threatened by a stranger at the school who was out of place. All of the doors at the school were open to allow access in and out all day long. The police were only on the school grounds if a wreck happened on the street near the school. We did not have plans for a lockdown or workshops educating the faculty and staff on actions to take if an active shooter is on campus. We never dreamed that staff members may some day have guns at school, or that there may be metal detectors at school entrances.
The times have changed! As a teacher, principal, and superintendent during the last 36 years, I have participated in numerous meetings and workshops addressing school safety. School safety has become the basis in building a culture for learning.
I receive emails and mail weekly offering the latest gadgets and ideas that will provide for a safer school. Numerous options are available for schools to improve safety on their campus. Schools now may have policemen or police forces on the school grounds. Principals, superintendents, and other staff members may be trained in handling firearms and have access to firearms on campus during school times and during school events. Staff members could also have pepper spray or other devices to fend off intruders.
Surveillance cameras are on every school and provide vision to school leaders to see all corners of their campuses. Door locks are available to restrict access to school buildings on school campuses and allow only authorized visitors in and out. Smart phone apps allow calls to the police from any staff member who may see the need to place a call. Safe rooms may be installed to place the students in if an active shooter is on campus. Numerous devices that keep classroom doors from being opened by an intruder have been invented. Even new school buildings are being designed with features to keep out unwanted visitors.
These new features, devices, and more have come about to keep our students safe, but the best deterrent is for students and any other community member to report dangerous threats that they know about. The information may come from any social network program, word of mouth, even rumors. All information that could possibly be a tip of violence at school should be reported so it can be checked out. Everyone in the community and school plays a part in helping schools remain safe. Reporting a threat is the job of anyone who has come across information that might indicate an attack is being prepared.
It is sad that our world has pushed schools to focus time and money on school safety, pulling money away from preparing students academically for the future. School leaders work to make the school environment safe so that the staff and students focus on the curriculum and learning. As the legislature prepares funding for schools, they must keep in mind the need for safety. Safety now takes away funds that were once used for technology, curriculum, and even staff members.
Again, school safety relies on all members of the community. Hopefully, we can all work together to keep our schools safe, and keep all of our students headed toward a positive future. It is important for the community and parents of the students to support changes at school to make the campus a safer place to educate our children.
Kent Lemons is superintendent of Sterling Public Schools.