We’re saddened to announce our good friend Civility, our anchor in times of crisis, has been hospitalized with a life-threatening condition. A definitive prognosis cannot be made at this time.
Civility has been in failing health for many years, a decline that began initially after numerous digital assaults that were as inappropriate as they were unwarranted. Civility is known to be a bridge-builder, bringing together individuals of differing viewpoints, generally leaving friends more knowledgeable, more aware and more circumspect. We wish a speedy recovery.
OK. Maybe that’s a bit overly dramatic. However, I wonder if this is a permanent societal shift, or if the pendulum will eventually moderate the extreme, bringing us back to the “kinder, gentler” nation one past-president advocated.
In the barber chair last week, I watched two commentators yell at each other, non-stop, for at least 60 seconds. Not only was their breath wasted on each other since, neither could hear what the other was saying, as a viewer, I found it impossible to solidly track either one. Meanwhile, I tried to get past the name-calling and profanity heaped on some Constitution employees. Yes, they may have fallen short of customer expectations, but I felt that response was unnecessary.
We occupy a time in which the loudest screamer often carries the day. And when it escalates beyond screaming, name-calling becomes a tactic of escalation, and its cousin, profanity, is right there to help if someone runs out of names. My mother used to tell me you didn’t need those behaviors if you could cogently make your point. But it seems more the rule than the exception these days.
Keyboards can make barbarians of even the most genteel souls. I think I’ve mentioned a couple of individuals I’d challenged years ago, asking if they’d tell me the same thing face-to-face they’d said in an email. Both admitted they wouldn’t have, and that discussion launched a dialog to solve the real problem. But that was years ago. I think today, their answer might more likely be yes than no.
Last fall, I found myself engaged in a pretty thick conversation with someone I quickly discovered had a different perspective. The early moments were a bit of a dance as we presented and accepted divergent opinions. The conversation lasted over an hour and she acknowledged some of my perspectives she’d never considered, and I had a new appreciation for hers as well. Neither of us changed our minds on the issue, but a level of respect was achieved.
I love Google Mail’s feature that allows you to pull back an email for up to 30 seconds. I use it most often when I find a typo the second I hit “send”. I wonder if they could develop a “flame-retardant” feature that will recognize written attacks and provide a pop-up that will automatically hold your email for an hour. Or two.
Call it a “Civility Function” and maybe that’ll get our old friend on the mend and out of the ICU.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.