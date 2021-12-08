Today is the last day my child is my child. Tomorrow, she will be 18. I remember my 18th birthday like it was yesterday; I thought it was yesterday. Luckily, my birthday fell on a Saturday. By that point, I was over parties and friends, having attended multiple high schools, I spent the day at Disneyland with my parents. We rode every ride, watched the Christmas parades, and ate at my favorite restaurant. It was amazing. But, I remember thinking I didn’t feel any older.
Time has passed much more quickly with my daughter. I have no idea how she is turning 18 when I feel like I am still 25. My daughter has had a very untraditional childhood, having helped care for my grandparents for more than half of her life, and several rescue dogs. She has been my ride-or-die best friend, my best volunteer and my caregiver. She has held my hand through failures, sadness and reminded me who I was. There is not a day that goes by where she doesn’t give more than me.
I will never forget the day she was born. The wind whipped and whistled around the hospital as we labored into the night. True to her nature, she came when she was ready. She was so small, so fragile, yet filled with wisdom and held my love instantly. Most people know they want to be a parent, I never knew how much I wanted to be a mother until the nurses placed my perfect, precious daughter in my arms. And I have never had one regret, being a parent is the absolute best thing that has ever happened to me.
Over the years, we have bumped heads, had fights and pushed each other out. No matter what happened five minutes before, no matter how harsh the words, or the mistakes I made, we were always right there for each other. She held my hand as I cried over a loss, and I reminded her what she was made of and to never quit. We laughed until we peed our pants, ate ice cream for dinner, and stayed up all night working on a project more than once. Whenever I didn’t know what to do, I talked to B and together we found the answer. She has been my strong and steady in a life of bumps and bruises.
No matter what she chooses to do with her life, I know that I will be her biggest fan. I will never be able to accomplish half of what this child will do with her life. Her passion, tenacity, grit, and self-awareness will carry her farther than I could ever go. And I am thankful for all of it.
If you were to ask me what my favorite memory was, I would have a hard time choosing. I loved our tea parties, planning the next doggie birthday party, or building Pink-Palooza every holiday. If you asked B what her favorite memory was, she would get a sly gleam to her eye while a mischievous smile danced on her lips. She would then, very passionately, with fervor in every syllable, wild hand gestures, and some laughter, tell of the time we were at a science museum in Texas, and I leaned across the display to touch a Tyrannosaurus Rex bone. She was convinced I would get in trouble and she would have no way home.
Tomorrow will be a bittersweet day for me. Hug your children, tell them you love them and are proud of them. Call your parents, and if you are lucky enough to still have grandparents, call them too, and reminisce. Spend time reliving memories, sharing moments, and celebrating life.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column f or The Lawton Constitution.