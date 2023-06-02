Consumer Reports several years ago had a 7-page feature boldly titled, “Life in the Fast Lane.” “Everyone could use more time,” the first page stated. There was a one-inch photo of a pod coffee maker that can save three minutes per cup.

Wow! I thought. Three whole minutes. If I used a certain pod coffee maker, which I don’t because I like the sound and smell of several cups trickling through my old coffee maker, I could save three minutes.