We knew them at Fort Carson, Colorado, 40 years ago this year. He was a young brigadier general assistant division commander and I a young major trying to figure it all out. He was always, when not at work it seemed, working on an old Volvo sitting in the short driveway leading into his government quarters one-car garage. It was a hobby that grew on him. Over the course of his lifetime he restored, kept and sold some 30 autos — all Volvos — with an occasional Saab. He did the work himself.
Colin Powell didn’t stay at Fort Carson very long, maybe even less than a year. The Army knew his great potential and he was whisked away to a place of greater contribution. Contribution that led this son of Jamaican immigrants to become a four-star general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and ultimately the 65th United States Secretary of State. His death in October 2021 was a surprise, and tragic to many.
But in his first post-retirement book, “It Worked for Me, Lesson in Life and Leadership”, Powell cited 13 rules for life and leadership, which can apply to us all — military or civilian. I was certainly better at some than others.
1. It ain’t as bad as you think. It will look better in the morning. This, a lesson in the wisdom of patience, of delayed reaction and thoughtfulness. Perhaps more than any one thing, maturity teachers us this important lesson, often lost on the young.
2. Get mad. Then get over it. Never a reason to carry a grudge or be unforgiving. Best way for me to get over it was to “explode” but by myself and not at what made me mad. And I failed at this from time to time.
3. Avoid having your ego so close to your position that when your position falls, your ego goes with it. Approach decision-making objectively, not tied to your personal view or the emotions which surround it.
4. It can be done. A powerful tribute to positive thinking, determination, passion and persistence. The thought that “it can be done” leaves us motivated and focused.
5. Be careful what you choose. You may get it. Great advice for leaders who too often give directions to subordinates which are incomplete, dangerous or even illegal or immoral. And those subordinates will do what you ask, so beware.
6. Don’t let adverse facts stand in the way of a good decision. Aah, the value of intuition in decision-making, the value of street smarts. Facts are key to decision-making but they are not everything. Go with your gut.
7. You can’t make someone else’s choices. You shouldn’t let someone else make yours. Your kid wants to be a plumber and you want him to be a doctor. The Army wants you to take one more assignment but you’ve had enough and just want to retire. Who do you let decide?
8. Check small things. It’s because details are important that small things are the very indicator of how the big things are going. This isn’t micro-management, it’s smart management.
9. Share credit. You’ll be amazed at what can be accomplished when nobody cares who gets the credit. A lesson to learn for all leaders.
10. Remain calm. Be kind. I probably get a D- here which is not a passing grade. But the advice is right and today, just simple kindness would solve so many of the social issues facing our country.
11. Have a vision. Be demanding. A reminder that hope is not a method, that objectives and goals are only important when the leader demands they be met. And that a vision is not a vision at all unless shared and understood. This escapes local government here in Lawton.
12. Don’t take counsel of your fears or naysayers. You will always have those who oppose you; you will always be fearful of failed outcomes. You must simply let all that become background noise and simply press on.
13. Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier. Organizations always take on the temperament countenance, and attitude of the leader. Always. If the leader is always optimistic, so shall the organization be. Make it a great place to work.
General Colin Powell. Rest in peace. Thank you for everything.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.