That whimpering sound you hear coming from the East is emanating from the Florida Legislature, which over the last month has prostrated itself before Gov. Ron DeSantis and turned the Sunshine State into a textbook example of one-party, one-man rule.
This sad descent has been years in the making, but accelerated last month when DeSantis, a Republican who took office in 2019, signed the Parental Rights in Education Act. Known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, the legislation broadly prohibits the instruction or discussion of sexual orientation or gender identify in Florida schools and will take effect this summer. Supporters insist it will keep controversial issues associated with sexuality and sexual identity out of public education and allow parents to control whether and how these matters are presented to their children. Opponents have decried the law as a vaguely worded, transparent attack on gay and transgender Americans that will stifle classroom discussion and promote bigotry.
The statute generated a firestorm of controversy, which is exactly what DeSantis wanted. He is a leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and is therefore eager to burnish his credentials with the base of the Grand Old Party (GOP). What he may not have wanted, however, was the ensuing condemnation he received from the Walt Disney Company, which said the bill should “…never have been signed into law…” and that the goal of the company was for the law to “…be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts…”
DeSantis responded by demanding the Florida Legislature dissolve the 39-square-mile Reedy Creek Improvement District, which was created in 1967 to support the establishment of the original Walt Disney World. Disney needed the district because the remote area where the now-legendary entertainment park was constructed lacked the necessary infrastructure and was so remote that no municipality could provide services. Within the boundaries of the district Disney runs its own fire department and emergency medical services, generates electricity, manages all utilities, collects, and disposes trash, oversees drainage and flood control, drafts construction codes, and issues municipal bonds to pay for these services while also paying itself property taxes.
DeSantis had no sensible rational for going after Disney, which ranks among the largest employers in his state. He simply did not like criticism. And the Legislature, dominated by the Republican party, dutifully did his bidding, and passed a law last week to make the district disappear by 2023. If that happens, it will hurt Disney financially, but will be catastrophic for Florida taxpayers. Disney will simply transfer the costs of any lost revenue to customers. But the Florida counties that are home to the Magic Kingdom will be forced to pick up the cost of all the municipal services that Disney now provides. They will also lose an annual payment of $105 million from Disney that helps support their public services and will be required to take on Disney’s Reedy Creek bond debt, which currently sits at $2 billion. In short, the move will break them financially.
And yet, such a move was hardly enough for DeSantis, who also demanded the Legislature allow him to draw all new Congressional districts even though the House of Representatives and Senate had already done so. Republicans again gave in, and DeSantis responded by aggressively gerrymandering the Florida map into 28 districts so carefully and unfairly conceived that Republicans are favored in 20 of them even though Republicans carried Florida with only 51.2% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election. Worse, he eliminated two districts that currently have Black representatives, and violated the portions of the Florida Constitution that specifically prohibit partisan and race-based gerrymandering. Put another way, in a swing state that narrowly favors Republicans and is likely to play a crucial role in the 2024 presidential election, DeSantis seized a legislative responsibility and trampled the Florida Constitution to create a shamelessly unbalanced Congressional delegation and crush the likelihood of minority candidates winning elections.
Democratic lawmakers tried to stop the legislation in the Florida House. Several Black representatives staged a sit-in on the House floor, only to have debate limited and Rep. Yvonne Hinson of Gainesville cut off in the middle of a speech. Hinson lived through segregation, fought for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and met Martin Luther King Jr. When the new map finally passed, she decried it by saying, “…here we are in 2022 rolling back the tide.”
Lest this seem strictly a matter for the people of Florida, it bears mentioning that DeSantis is hardly the only governor violating democratic norms. Greg Abbott of Texas helped create the most biased Congressional delegation map in the United States, and other governors and legislators have been quick to notice and to imitate him, even here in Oklahoma. This should be a matter of grave concern for all of us, for too many of our leaders are forgetting that in a democracy the goal is for everyone to vote and for government to represent all the people, not just the ones who vote for a particular party or set of issues. Elected officials are supposed to serve everyone, promote free and fair discussion, compromise, and serve for a limited time in a government that balances power amongst the various branches, not fight simply to stay in power and kowtow to governors who seek to rule by decree.
Unfortunately, the situation in Florida is grim. As retired Republican political strategist Mac Stipanovich put it, “For all intents and purposes, there’s currently, in Florida, one-man rule. Democracy in Florida,” he said, “is not functioning.”
His words are a warning for all of us.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.