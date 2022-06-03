Every single retired person I know who has a desk complains about it being too messy. Oh, maybe there are a few ultra-tidy folks who have a desktop devoid of any sign of life like on a movie set but I don’t know them well enough to have seen their desks.
I am talking about people who, like me, complain ad nauseam to each other that maybe our cups runneth over but, alas, so do our desks.
It’s not that we don’t try to get organized. We have TO DO folders. And PRIORITY TO DO folders. And TO DO LATER folders. And even a TO DO IF YOU EVER GET AROUND TO IT WHICH YOU PROBABLY WON’T folders.
We have folders of bills to pay, stuff we might order, things we need more information on. We have folders for medical, travel, insurance, lists of books to read and movies to see and politicians we hate.
And outside of those plainly marked folders stuffed in vertical or horizontal organizing containers from the office supply store is an untidy assortment of loose papers, letters, receipts, newly arrived bills and advertisements, a dozen notes scrawled on the backs of envelopes, catalogs, newspaper clippings, recipes and cartoons.
When no more desktop is visible, we sweep all that clutter into a big stack and plunk a sticky note on top: “Go through this later.”
As a side note, there is a positive result from these stacks. If and when you actually ever do go through them, there is no longer any urgency — or indeed any need at all — to take action on many of them. They have outlived their urgency and you can just trash them.
But the Big News is I have figured out why we retirees have such a surplus of paperwork. Here it is. We. Do. Not. Have. Outboxes.
Every employee who has a desk has an Inbox. Every employee who has a desk has an Outbox. Papers come in. Papers go out.
Retirees do not have outboxes. There’s the problem. So — why don’t we just set a box on our desk and label it “Out”? Why don’t we get an official-looking box, label it OUTBOX and set it on the most dominant corner of our desk. Actually, it wouldn’t have to be an official outbox. It could be a shoebox or an LL Bean or Amazon box. It might be most practical to use a big box from the liquor store and print OUTBOX on the end with a big red magic marker. The important thing is: Have an Outbox.
I haven’t done it yet. But I will. I will.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.