A few weeks ago I was catching up with an old friend. I hadn’t seen this person since before the pandemic. I was so excited to see her, to catch up, and to celebrate her success. We had a great time together, the energy was amazing and the vibes were positive. I was feeling so uplifted, so on fire from the conversation until the conversation took a turn. You see we are both professionals attempting to build businesses and careers in a male dominated world. And because of this, both of us have suffered a great deal of harassment.
Allow me to clarify, we are belittled for our gender, have learned to fend off unwanted sexual advances, and present ourselves as logical and not emotional. We strive for professionalism at all times, we dress modestly, and never give anyone any vibes that are less than church-like. And yet, because of our gender, and because so many men think a little flirting is OK, we are harassed on a daily basis.
As I stood there listening to her, my heart broke, and then the anger started. But not at men. I have seen more than enough women use their sexuality to their advantage to know the behavior is not one to be associated with a gender, but rather one to be associated with people who my Hispanic grandmother would call “uneducated.” It is this group, the people who think sex can advance you, or use your assets to get what you want, who have kept equality from happening.
I am proud to be a woman. I love the fact that my body gives life. My favorite role is being a mom, I have adopted children who I love as much as my child. I love my curves, and flaws. I work out to make my assets the best they can be. I have trained hard for the past two years, and can hold my own in a boxing gym. In fact, I help train some of the boxers. I own two successful businesses, I am a freelance writer, I am working on a cookbook, and I am raising fur babies. I am proud of who I am, and what I have accomplished. But let me be clear, I have accomplished all of this through dogged determination, tenacity, grit, and the desire to show my daughter that you can do anything you set your mind to.
Never have I used my gender or assets to my advantage, and I have never hit on a person at work, harassed them, or made anyone feel inferior. I strive to make sure everyone knows they are welcome at my table. I have watched my father, a Hispanic man, work for women, people younger than him, and always tell me you can learn something from everyone you encounter. I hold doors for men and women, because it’s nice when someone holds the door for you.
And yet, no matter what I accomplish, no matter what my friend accomplishes, we will be viewed as inferior, as weak, because we are women. People will think it is OK to take advantage of us, because of how we identify ourselves.
If you take nothing from my columns but this, please stop thinking that it is OK to sexually assault someone. Regardless of your gender, ladies, we can be guilty of this too. Respect boundaries, ask for consent, and always respect no. It’s time to focus on character and achievements, not gender.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.