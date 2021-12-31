I have been keeping track of the New Year’s Resolutions I’ve made in years past. In 1998, I resolved not to be late to meetings. Not that it bothered me that much, being late, but tardiness irritates other people and disrupts meetings.
So, all through 1998, I was not late to a single meeting. But rushing around madly, trying not to be late, was so nerve-wracking that the next year, I resolved to be more serene. I wrote “serenity” on a slip of yellow ruled paper and put it on my desk as a reminder.
Whenever someone asked, “Did you make a New Year’s Resolution?” and I said yes, it was serenity, they always said, “Oh.” I could tell they were disappointed it wasn’t something more dramatic like giving up smoking, drinking, cussing, fighting, carousing and chocolate.
Just before Christmas, at the end of the year, I cleaned off a corner of my desk. There, at the bottom of the stack, was that slip of yellow paper with “Serenity” written on it.
The next year, I was back to not being late again. Eventually, I realized I was just rotating those two resolutions Even years, don’t be late. Odd years, be serene.
Then, in 2004, I made my best resolution ever: carpe diem. To seize the pleasure of the moment without concern for the future.
Late that year, aware that grown children are often frustrated by the annoying habits of their parents, I emailed three sons, two daughters-in-law and one grandson. “It’s time to start thinking about New Year’s Resolutions,” I began. “So what’s the one thing about me that irritates and bothers you, that I could resolve to change.”
Sons Two and Three were decidedly suspicious. The youngest replied: “This email makes me think you might be a rabble-rouser, trying to start trouble in the great unwashed of the family that surrounds you.” Son One refused to answer.
Finally, I got these wishy-washy replies: Nag less about music practice; shorter, less probing personal interviews; write legible notes; and cook turkey for Christmas.
I got on them at once before they decided to work on a longer, tougher list for the next year.
But the next year, as an antidote to 24-7 news of war, terrorism, political corruption, hurricanes, earthquakes, pandemics and the misfortunes of favorite sports teams, I made my second best ever resolution: Laugh. Laugh often. Laugh loud. Laugh hard.
I took Will Rogers’ advice from deep in the 1932 depression: “...cheer up! That’s the only thing they don’t tax you on. We are all here for a spell, get all the good laughs you can.”
Then my conscience started pinging again and in 2008 I resolved to be more tolerant, kinder and neater. Last year, I resolved not to give advice and try to tell people what they should do.
“And how did that work for you?” a friend asked. I looked glum. But as 2021 started its lurch to the end, I had a revelation. Why couldn’t I recycle all those great unused resolutions of past years? Recycling is big. Recycling is in.
“I can do that!” I said enthusiastically. “I’m a believer!”
So here it is. Beginning in 2022, I vow to recycle not being late, serenity, carpe diem, laughter, tolerance, kindness, neatness and not telling people what to do. And cook turkey for Christmas.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.