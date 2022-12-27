Now that Christmas is over we are moving on to the final holiday of the year — New Year’s Eve and the annual tradition of crafting resolutions for the coming year. I thought it might be fun to craft a series of resolutions for all of us politics watchers for the coming year. Hopefully we do a better job on these than we will on that diet.
1. I resolve to not take any Republican Primary polling too seriously until at least November.
I have said this over and over again in this column but even good polling only gives us a snapshot of what the general public is thinking at the time the poll was taken. While there is going to be news on the front of the Republican Party Presidential Primary this year, we need to always remember that no one will be voting until November 2023. Any polling more than a couple of months out might help with candidates’ fundraising but they are not necessarily predictive of what voters in early primary/caucus states are going to do.
2. President Biden is not going to run against a generic Republican.
As we get deeper into the year, you are going to see polls asking registered voters who voters are more likely to support: Joe Biden or a generic Republican. More than any other election, this is unhelpful. There are voters who are never going to vote for Donald Trump because of Jan. 6. There are also voters who will only vote for Donald Trump and view an alternative candidate as the Republican Party betraying their preferred candidate. We have no idea what either group will do when November 2024 rolls around, and frankly neither group knows what they will do either.
3. If school vouchers return, I will look to Republicans and not Democrats.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and Secretary Ryan Walters won in November by healthy margins and have indicated that the voucher program may come back up this legislative session. If it does then we will be right back where we were last year and it will come down to what Republicans from rural Oklahoma want. The only partisan difference in the Oklahoma House is a one vote pick-up for Democrats, which is still not enough to disrupt Gov. Stitt. Last time a combination of rural Oklahomans and Speaker McCall managed to defeat the plan. I’m going to be looking at what the governor says in his “State of the State” and the initial reaction from House leadership. Make no mistake, the Democratic Party in Oklahoma has no power to either make or block policy unless a significant number of Republicans are opposed as well. If Gov. Stitt pushes hard for vouchers, the opposition from Democrats in OKC is assured. The question is going to be what Republicans in Tillman County think.
4. I will turn off cable news.
Studies have shown that cable news increases political polarization and that nightly watchers are less informed than people who report reading the newspaper “a couple of times” a week. Shut it off. Watch a Godzilla movie. You will be happier and smarter.
5. Your political opponent is not evil.
I saved the hardest for last. It is easy to get cynical about politics and treat everything as a matter of life and death. In 2023 let us all resolve to not do that.
Americans are, by our very nature, divided. Part of that comes from our system of federalism. Part of that comes from our history. Part of it frankly comes from our culture. None of that is wrong or makes anyone bad.
We all need to do a better job of taking some deep breaths and realizing that just because we disagree with someone politically does not mean that they are a pedophile. It is OK to have non-negotiable values but other people are allowed to have non-negotiable values that contradict yours. Losing an election does not mean that the world comes to an end. Losing feels bad. I tell my students all the time that, “democracy will break your heart.” It is true. You are going to lose and that feels bad. This next year let us all — Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, etc. — do a better job of realizing that the things that unite us are greater than the things that divide us. That we are stronger together than apart. That there is strength in our disagreements.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.