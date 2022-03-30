March 2020 seems as distant as two lifetimes ago, and as close as five minutes ago. None of us are the same people we were then, too much has changed, there have been too many losses. Yet, for all the hardships, I would not go back to the person I was then. Not for anything.
I have learned more about myself in these last two years than I could have in five lifetimes. I now have a clear picture of what I want, have defined goals, and am more focused than ever. My relationship with my daughter is in the best place it has ever been, and my sweet Selina and Raffy have settled into an amazing routine. I must say, for all the negatives, all the losses, all the tears, life is good.
And yet, there are things I miss, activities I am anxious to revisit. You may or may not know this, but I love theater. I grew up watching musicals, and thinking the grand moments of life would be magnificent, the sun would shine just right, the flowers would bloom, and from somewhere the perfect song would play, and I would magically be able to sing. While life is not picture perfect, the sweetness of great moments is better than anything I could have imagined.
Lately, my daughter and I have been restless, unable to settle into homebound activities. I suspect we are ready to get out. Not sure what to look for, what activities we could find, the universe sent an answer. A few short years ago, I met the Southwest Barbershop Chorus. B and I were enthralled with their performance. The only other Barbershop Choruses we were familiar with starred Lucille Ball. I had no idea what to expect. The few moments of rehearsal I caught were phenomenal.
Not one to enjoy modern comedy, I love slapstick humor, the jokes and silly antics of the greats, Bob Hope and Lucille Ball. I was worried the show would be filled with nuances and jokes that would go over my head, that once again, I would be the only person in the audience not laughing, and completely unsure what just happened. The wholesomeness of the show, the slapstick humor, and 1940’s feel is right up my alley, and B’s. The show is the perfect outing for a housebound family, desperate for some fun.
Join my daughter and me for the Southwest Barbershop Chorus’s latest original show, “Barbershop Goes to Washington”, April 8th and 9th at the McMahon Auditorium. I promise it will be the ideal outing to break the monotony of the routines we have all settled into. Laughter is great medicine, a great remedy for the tension and stress we have all experienced. And best of all, the show is appropriate for all ages, perfect for a date night, family outing, or as B and I like to say, “Kidnap the Grandparents” outing. Seriously, we don’t kidnap my parents, we simply strongly imply and guilt them into joining us for fun activities.
I look forward to seeing you at the show! As spring approaches, we are all preparing to head outside for an amazing summer. B and I are always looking for adventures, share your favorite summer activities with us. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.