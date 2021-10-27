It was with great sadness that the staff of Huffine Global Solutions (HGS) learned of Secretary of State Colin Powell’s passing. I and several of our staff met with him multiple times, including when he was Secretary of State, and I still remember the respect he commanded when he walked into the room. Secretary Powell was familiar with my work in New York City, using DNA to identify many victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers.
In 2002 I presented to him the concept of a DNA-led identification system for mass loss-of-life events in the former Yugoslavia. He quickly grasped the huge humanitarian value of that work and helped secure the needed funding for the International Commission on Missing Persons’ (ICMP) historic project. The work of the ICMP changed the role of DNA testing in the identification of the missing and became the template model for the rest of the world for human identification.
The mass identifications we made, peaking at more than 500 per month, demonstrated the powerful, positive impact that forensic science can have on there and in future projects that I went on to spearhead. Tens of thousands of family members have had their missing loved ones identified and their remains returned to them and this global capability can be traced back to the work done by the ICMP, made possible in part by Secretary Powell’s intervention.
As often happens when influential leaders pursue good for its own sake, the benefits from this work expanded far beyond our original vision. Some of the breakthrough capabilities developed by the ICMP were subsequently incorporated into other human identification projects around the world and several of the methodological advancements were integrated into other forms of DNA testing, including the DNA testing of backlogged rape kits. DNA testing also became a tool to help investigators of genocides or mass rape as a form of political intimidation produce enough evidence to court systems for prosecution, providing a strong deterrent against future political violence.
Witnessing firsthand the impact of large-scale DNA testing on families and nations left a lasting impact on me. I would never have guessed at the start of my career the full range of how forensic systems in general and DNA testing in specific can be used to support human rights and be used to hold the state accountable to individuals.
We can never fully know what impact our actions of today will have on tomorrow, and often times that path takes twists and turns that could not be foreseen. Based upon what I learned in Bosnia, the essence of which was applied to many different nations and industries, Huffine Global Solutions (HGS) was created with a motto of ‘Transforming the Natural Resources of a Nation into Sustainable Health and Prosperity for its People’ was created earlier this year. In this way, and doubtless in countless others, Secretary of State Powell’s legacy lives on and forms part of the bedrock foundation of HGS.
Edwin Huffine is a Lawton native and is president of Huffine Global Solutions.