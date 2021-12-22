We have less than a week until Christmas. The holiday season is in full swing, and more than likely your stress levels are at an all-time high, and your rest levels are not quite where they should be. This time of year it is tempting to overlook our rest, fueling up on caffeine and sugar. But these only provide temporary relief.
In years past, I have overlooked myself, choosing to skip sleep, or skip workouts, eating on the run, and chugging caffeine. While I made it through the days, my mental and emotional health truly suffered. Not only that, because I did not have strong boundaries, I missed time with my daughter, opportunities to make memories.
Volunteering is a passion of mine, and having worked in the nonprofit sector for almost 15 years, the increase of needs tugged at my heart, and on more than one occasion, I dug deep and found the energy to volunteer or run a needed program. It felt great to meet these needs, but inside, I was dying, I was exhausted, burned out, and missing my child. In all honesty, looking back, there are moments I regret the sacrifice, moments I regret not making the boards step up and do more.
This year, I approached the holidays with a different attitude. While I will and have been volunteering, I am not stretching myself thin. I am making time with my daughter a priority. Making memories is on the top of every list I have, and boundaries have been created to ensure I stick to my plan. My regret is that it took me so many years to learn this lesson.
In addition to boundaries, I have set healthy goals for myself. Missing gym time is not an option. Eating healthy is a priority, but indulging at a holiday get-together is allowed. Bedtimes will be enforced, stolen naps encouraged, and time playing with the pups. Working to find a balance between work and life is on my list, I am scheduling time off to go on adventures with my daughter, choosing to ignore the nagging feeling I should be working.
I never really understood self-care until this year. Everything I have read on self-care was focused on spa days, facials, and treating yourself. While I would love a day at the spa, that is something that I am just not able to do. This made me feel like self-care just wasn’t for me, wasn’t something I could choose to indulge in. But this year, I learned a new definition of self-care. Self-care is choosing to eat well, exercise, rest, taking breaks, and spending time with those we love, the people who fill our cups. Understanding this new definition has inspired me to do better, to make myself a priority.
This holiday season be sure to take time for yourself. The laundry, dishes, and cleaning will all still be there, your health and family won’t. Give yourself the gift of self-care. Do something just for you. The holidays will be more enjoyable and magical when you make yourself a priority.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.