As I look back on the passing of time, it’s incredible to realize that 25 years have passed since my high school graduation, 21 years since earning my college degree, and 15 and 13 years since completing my graduate studies. Throughout this span of years, I have had the privilege of witnessing my daughter embark on her own unique journey of growth and education. Over the past two years, during a period when my child has not been in school, I have dedicated significant time to reflecting on both their educational journey and my own.

The skills our children learn in school are vital to their success; learning to manage stress, multiple projects, different communication styles, and peers. Perhaps the most important skills for a child to learn are how to research, and knowing how and where to find information.

