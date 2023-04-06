As I write this, I’m at a specialty clinic at one of our local hospitals, sitting back in a comfy recliner, receiving my daily IV cocktail of antibiotics. I’m grateful to be on the mend. In late December, I elected to have my right rotator cuff repaired (again) and to undergo right shoulder replacement surgery. Recovery was going as expected. The 15 stainless steel staples came out with no problems, and I was making great progress with my physical therapy. Then, because I’m a hardhead, I decided to contract (sic) a MRSA infection. I encourage you to look up what MRSA stands for on the ol’ innerwebs. It can be a nasty li’l thing.

Physical therapy came to a grinding halt. Into the other local hospital I go. Another surgery was performed to remove the “offending” tissue.

