If you find yourself delighted to consign 2021 to the historical dustbin, you are not alone. Between the insurrection on Jan. 6 in Washington, the onslaught of the delta and omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus, supply-chain woes, inflation, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, partisan debates over election reform and abortion, devastation from climate change, December tornadoes in the South and destructive wildfires in Colorado, there are plenty of reasons to try and forget the last year entirely.
Yet not all the news in 2021 was negative. In fact, for those willing to deliberately seek out uplifting and positive stories, which is something we should all be doing to preserve a sense of hope and our own mental well-being, there were a good number of encouraging developments on which to build a sense of cautious optimism for 2022. For example:
• COVID-19 vaccination rates accelerated. By the end of the 2021 more than 9.2 billion doses were delivered in 184 countries (508 million in the United States) at a rate that reached 39.2 million per day (1.35 million in the U.S). While the debate over vaccines and vaccine mandates continues in many countries, the scale and speed of the global response to COVID has been nothing short of miraculous.
• Thirteen million Americans purchased health insurance coverage through Affordable Health Care marketplaces in 2021. While the Affordable Health Care Act remains controversial in some circles, we all benefit when more people have health insurance, and those 13 million individuals are almost all members of the working poor who would not have coverage otherwise.
• Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in November and President Biden quickly signed it into law. It passed narrowly along largely partisan lines and represents the largest federal investment into our aging national infrastructure in decades. Infrastructure bills at one time were bipartisan and passed easily, since we all benefit from improved highways, bridges, railroads, ports, and internet services, but are difficult to pass now because we have replaced common sense with political divisiveness and partisan insanity. Triumphing over those forces is a real accomplishment, one that eluded presidents Trump and Obama, and it should be celebrated.
• The Food and Drug Administration authorized new medication from Pfizer to treat COVID patients at high risk for severe illness. The pills can be taken at home and offer more hope that we can lower the death rate from COVID among our most vulnerable citizens.
• Applications for new businesses exceeded 5.4 million in 2021, a sign that COVID and our recent struggles with inflation have not diminished the entrepreneurial spirit in America.
• The World Health Organization approved the first vaccine for the treatment of malaria, which kills approximately 650,000 people a year worldwide. The vaccine has the potential to be truly revolutionary, particularly for children, who comprise more than half of all malaria deaths.
• The percentage of the world’s population with access to electricity rose to over 90 percent by 2019, up from 72.6 percent in 1998.
• Global child mortality, which measures the percentage of children who die by age 5, fell by more than 50 percent between 1998 and 2019 to less than 4 percent worldwide.
• The White House is creating a new agency called the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) modeled on the successful Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to spearhead and accelerate new technologies in biomedicine. The agency has broad bipartisan support in Congress.
• The Data and Trust Alliance is enlisting corporate giants like General Motors, CVS Pharmacies, and Deloitte to use artificial intelligence (AI) to detect algorithmic bias. In related news, 193 counties have signed an agreement to establish a framework for AI ethics, giving us all hope the robots will not completely take over our lives.
• Two hundred countries signed an agreement on the measures needed to address climate change in Glasgow, Scotland. The agreement fell well short of what activists wanted and achieved less than it should have given the threat, but it represents a step in the right direction. Wind and solar power generation continues to rise, and the International Energy Agency released a roadmap in 2021 for the nations of the world to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. Getting there will be extraordinarily difficult, but at least we have a plan and we have hope of achieving it.
• Finally, the OU and OSU football teams won their bowl games, Ted Lasso is coming back for another season, and “Spiderman: No Way Home” had an opening weekend gross of $250 million, meaning movie theaters may beat COVID after all.
Those are just a handful of the good things that happened in 2021. If your list would look different than mine, that’s great. The point here is that we should be endlessly mindful of the need to find reasons for optimism and should remember that the one thing we control above all else is how we respond to the world and the seemingly endless array of challenges which life throws towards us. As Ann Landers once said: “Problems are inevitable. Misery is a choice.”
We should all choose to hope instead.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.