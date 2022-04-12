Reporters, talk show hosts, pundits, and commentators of all political stripes write and talk a great deal about political polarization, misinformation and disinformation. They usually do so in the context of bemoaning their rise over the last three decades and associating them with grave dangers to our democratic norms. Unfortunately, most also use the terms to promote their own agendas, cater to specific audiences, and generate revenue through click-bait headlines on social media rather than taking the time to understand what they mean in practice.
And that sad fact is a travesty, for in a world in which we all drown amidst a torrent of information from newspapers, radios, televisions, smart phones and computers, we desperately need more clarity. For if we cannot sort the relevant from the insane, or the accurate from the false, then we cannot intelligently guide this Republic of ours when we go to the polls or talk with our children about what it means to be an American citizen as opposed to being a corporate drone or a slave to a political party or partisan cause.
We can begin addressing this problem with a definition of terms. “Misinformation” is merely inaccurate information spread from place to place and person to person in ignorance. Everyone is guilty of spreading misinformation occasionally, from you and me to the Wall Street Journal. “Disinformation,” on the other hand, is inaccurate information deliberately spread by people with a specific goal, such as creating fear, raising money, or winning elections. The key distinction is intent. Misinformation is a mistake. Disinformation is malicious.
That distinction means the first step toward understanding the information world is accepting that much of what we hear and read is going to be misinformation simply because people make mistakes. Our primary defense is to get our information from multiple places so we can cross-check it and then forgive news providers when they err but have the courage to admit they did so. Most mainstream sources will do that, in part because they are more likely to employ professional journalists, and in part because they fear libel suits in court.
Disinformation, on the other hand, is harder to deal with because people who deliberately spread lies are not going to admit doing so. Again, the key to finding the truth is seeking out multiple sources. It is also important to avoid getting news from most social media sites and from obscure web pages where haters congregate. Scholars have demonstrated repeatedly that the farther one strays from mainstream media the more likely it is to find disinformation masquerading as “the real story” or “the truth the government doesn’t want you to know.” And it is worth remembering that disinformation travels six times faster across the internet than the truth. Studies have shown that salacious headlines spur people to forward Tweets and Facebook links and headlines from news sources faster than if the links are more mundane and truthful, and they typically do so without reading the stories. That means another tip is to stop forwarding anything to your friends unless you have read the entire story or watched the complete video and are sure it is reputable.
We must also be aware of the role that party polarization plays in our tendency to eagerly embrace falsehoods. In short, when parties are essentially even in terms of national influence, as Democrats and Republicans have been in the United States for more than 20 years now, the more likely their followers are to viciously attack one another. It is a function of the fear of losing influence or power in close elections, and history demonstrates that the pattern only recedes in periods when one party is dominant.
Until then, here are three habits of thinking that flourish in periods of intense polarization that we should all be aware of when monitoring our behavior and that of our fellow citizens. The first is cue-taking, which is the tendency to accept at face value claims made by the leaders of our own political party or like-minded media and to reject all others. It is when you believe anything Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow tell you and acting accordingly.
The second is confirmation bias. That is our tendency to interpret claims that confirm our pre-existing beliefs. It is when liberals who believe Republicans are war mongers ignore the fact Barck Obama ordered more drone strikes in Afghanistan than George W. Bush did, or when Republicans who think Democrats are terrible with economic policy ignore the huge economic expansion under Bill Clinton.
Then there’s motivated reasoning, which is when our biases lead to conclusions based on whether they fit with what we prefer rather than the evidence. The most powerful studies in this regard have shown that individuals using mathematical formulas will use them correctly to solve problems that are not controversial and then fail to use them appropriately if the problems involve emotionally charged issues like gun control or abortion and they do not like the conclusions.
Keep in mind that bias affects all of us, regardless of education, wealth, religion, age, or political party. We are all guilty, we are all vulnerable, and we must all do better to process the news carefully and in as thoughtful and un-emotional a manner as possible. The truth is good for all of us, and learning how to find it, and teaching our children how to find it too, should be a primary goal for all of us as citizens.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.