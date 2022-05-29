The following is the fifth in a series of “explainer” columns to help add some transparency regarding all the aspects of how your newspaper is produced.
A recent reader survey of The Lawton Constitution generally produced results I was pleased to read. Two-thirds of respondents rated us seven-plus on a scale of one to 10 when asked if they’d recommend us to friends. Of course, we also wanted to find areas where people thought we could improve and to make changes in that regard, and there was a common theme in the changes requested: More.
More sports. More arts. More local news. More on retirees. More society news … You get the drift.
“More” means our existing writers write more stories (they’re already pretty prolific), or hire more writers. I said more than a decade ago there’s probably not a newsroom in this country — including electronic media — that doesn’t feel it’s understaffed. So, it all comes down to money.
It wasn’t until I was in grad school that I took a class focused on the business aspect of newspapers. As journalists, we focused on the news and didn’t want to tarnish our reputations or become beholden to the outside influences advertising brought to the table. But newspapers are a business and, like any business, have to bring in more money than they spend or they won’t be in business for long.
For most of the past 200 years, money that funded the news operation came from advertising – as much as 80 percent of the total in the early days of my career. A significant decline in those dollars began in 2008-2009. Most main streets had already been decimated by big box stores and the internet took out another huge chunk. That led, pretty much universally, to newspapers having to reduce page counts, shrink their delivery radius, reduce publication frequencies, and raise subscription prices. Even with those changes, 100 newsrooms have been shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic, part of about 1,800 newspapers which have been closed since 2004, according to the Poynter Institute, a Florida-based non-profit which trains, researches and supports journalism.
Lawton’s not immune from those market conditions, which led to the decision to cease print publication two days per week in April 2020. We still “publish” news seven days per week digitally, but the costs of printing and distribution of a daily newspaper — significant before the pandemic — became unsustainable.
That 80 percent number mentioned above? It was 58 percent here in 2021. And for all the “more” we’d love to do, we have to have the money to pay for it.
So, what do we do? We adapt. We diversify. The Constitution started publishing 580 Monthly in 2019, and helped reach a new segment of readers in a new way. It’s still advertising, but to a different audience, at least in part. We started to charge website readers for content we felt was worth charging for and stop giving it away for free. Print readers pay to read our news and digital readers should as well. We still have to pay to have it delivered, it’s just in a different fashion with different cost structures. And, we aggressively set out to become a print site for newspapers that didn’t have their own printing presses. Today, we use the tools we’re so fortunate to have to print over 20 newspapers in Oklahoma and Texas, doing what we can to make sure those communities have a local news source.
As my friend Ed Kelley, former editor of the Daily Oklahoman and current head of the OU journalism school likes to say, we just need to find a way to pay for all this journalism we want to do.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.