This year has flown by. I feel like it should be August, not the end of November. I don’t ever remember a year moving so quickly before. Yes, certain times of the year fly by, but most often you hit a few slow months, months you can enjoy, take naps, and linger over a cup of coffee. But not this year.
Realizing how much has changed, how much my daughter and I have changed, I am truly trying to savor the moments. And today is one of those days. I got up with the intention of doing as little work as possible and spending as much quality time with B as possible. She has been off for the past month, and will return to work next week. I am going to miss our days together more than I can say.
Yet today is the day I woke up with a horrific headache, had a work project I thought was done that needed more attention, and clients who needed things now. I am grateful for the work. I am. But, today I needed time with B. Time to sit and laugh, drink tea and play with the dogs. To make matters worse, Selina tried to run away. She is fine, and I honestly think she learned her lesson. Her walk ended immediately.
Given the changes, the upcoming holiday, and Selina’s adventure, I wanted nothing more than quality time with my family. Struggling against the urge to cry or scream, I took a deep breath and a step back. I had to remind myself that I am lucky to feel this way, and that quality time is not about quantity, it is truly about quality. Holding on to this hope, I made the most of the walk, making B laugh and listening to her talk. When we ran errands, I focused on her, and enjoyed every moment of our latest adventure.
Returning home and back to work, I grabbed my laptop and moved to the couch. Raffy and I could sneak in a cuddle while I answered emails. Even Selina left her afternoon sentry duty for a few quick cuddles. These moments are what make my days amazing. The reason I choose to work from home. I know I have early mornings and late nights, but the moments I get are priceless. Like being home when B got the call that she was hired at the job she wanted. Or being home to hug her as she cried over a fight with friends. These moments are the ammunition I use to get through the rough moments, the moments where clients are unhappy, deadlines are shortened, or the internet quits.
Looking back, I can see all the moments I missed. The moments my kiddo needed mom but I felt like I had to work. Now that I am at the end of her childhood, I can see how I cannot miss any more of these moments. I need to be present for them all.
I hope each of you has a series of extra special moments this holiday season. Moments that brighten your days and fill your heart.