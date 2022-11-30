This year has flown by. I feel like it should be August, not the end of November. I don’t ever remember a year moving so quickly before. Yes, certain times of the year fly by, but most often you hit a few slow months, months you can enjoy, take naps, and linger over a cup of coffee. But not this year.

Realizing how much has changed, how much my daughter and I have changed, I am truly trying to savor the moments. And today is one of those days. I got up with the intention of doing as little work as possible and spending as much quality time with B as possible. She has been off for the past month, and will return to work next week. I am going to miss our days together more than I can say.