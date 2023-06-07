A few weeks ago, in a mentoring session, I was asked how I find balance between my professional and personal life. After a few clarifying questions, it became clear that the person was trying to understand how you can chase your dreams and remain connected to those you care about.

The answer I gave the person versus my thoughts now have changed — a lot. I have always had goals and dreams, and spent time chasing them. As much as I love being a mom, I was never a person who could be satisfied with just that identity. And so, I have always pushed myself, added challenges to keep life interesting. For me, life is an adventure, and I intend to enjoy every moment of it.

