Nightly preparations, blaring phone alarms in the early morning hours, and the large number of vehicles and buses on the road are just a few signs of an already busy start to the school year. Just as we have said over and over “where did the summer go,” we now find ourselves saying “it’s already been a month of school.”

It’s been so exciting for me kicking off this school year. For the first time in three years, we were able to gather together in person and have a welcome back session in August where I could talk with all of our teachers and bring in guest speakers. This included the incredible student panel we heard from. Their discussion with our state superintendent reminded all of us in attendance of our “why!” The students were open, honest, and encouraging, which is exactly what we all needed to begin this year on the right foot.

