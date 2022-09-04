Nightly preparations, blaring phone alarms in the early morning hours, and the large number of vehicles and buses on the road are just a few signs of an already busy start to the school year. Just as we have said over and over “where did the summer go,” we now find ourselves saying “it’s already been a month of school.”
It’s been so exciting for me kicking off this school year. For the first time in three years, we were able to gather together in person and have a welcome back session in August where I could talk with all of our teachers and bring in guest speakers. This included the incredible student panel we heard from. Their discussion with our state superintendent reminded all of us in attendance of our “why!” The students were open, honest, and encouraging, which is exactly what we all needed to begin this year on the right foot.
The youth and generations yet to come are our purpose and I am encouraged with all the work that has been done to take our district to the next level. We are in year two of the elementary Makerspace program which we have seen tons of success with. The excitement that exudes from this program is evident throughout the buildings as towards the end of last school year, students also participated in the district robotics and boat race competitions. You can find those videos on our LPSTV YouTube channel.
Our Lawton Technical Applications Program better known as LTAP has expanded its course offerings and is now available to freshmen and sophomores. If you have not seen the video of our Lawton High welding students, I encourage you to check it out on our social media. The excitement they share is once again a reminder of our purpose and impact as educators.
The Life Ready Center has doubled its course offerings to include our Lawton Ag programs in a centrally located area as well as American Sign Language and Comanche Language classes. Students are taking a more active role in their educational experience by sharing what they want to see in course offerings and our staff has been diligent in the preparation and planning to make it happen.
I cannot start this school year off without saying a huge thank you to our staff and teachers for all they did to plan and prepare for the start of the school year. The hours of preparation alone are truly unbelievable. Their strength and optimism is what sets our district apart!
Our work is not done, rather it is the journey that we are on that makes the successes even more rewarding when we see our students striving for excellence no matter their career path. We must continue to push through, work together, excel, and strive to want and expect better!
I want to remind our students to aspire for greatness and pursue all that life has to offer you. As your superintendent, I make this commitment to continue along with our staff to create a safe learning environment with more opportunities for you. You are a difference maker!
It will take all of us — students, staff, families and community — to have a successful school year. Together, we are invincible. Together, we have prepared, we have planned and we have our purpose. I am grateful for each and every one of you for making me a better person, but most importantly, I am grateful to be your superintendent. We will have an incredible year because WE ARE LPS!
— Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.