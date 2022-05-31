The shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, shocked and horrified the nation last week. It comes in the aftermath of a mass shooting by a racist in Buffalo, New York. It would be cowardice to not write this week about the politics of gun control. For this column, I am not going to get into legal discussions about the text of the Second Amendment. If there is a demand for that please contact The Lawton Constitution. Instead, I wanted to talk about public opinion on guns in America.
Let us begin with some good news. Like abortion, most Americans tend to agree more than disagree. Gun control proposals like background checks, red flag laws and even outlawing assault weapons have a supermajority of support. Like I said about abortion, the problem is that while most Americans are moderate in their opinions on gun ownership they tend to elect officials who are extreme.
Like I said in my last column, we as voters need to take some responsibility for this. If you think that an 18-year-old should not be able to purchase multiple assault weapons then you should stop voting for candidates who support that position. Next month Oklahoma has its political primaries. If you want to believe that the problem is a lack of mental health awareness and not gun ownership, then find out what the candidates support to change about mental health services. If the candidate truly believes that we have a mental health crisis, then they should be expected to have a plan to fix it.
Public opinion in the United States has followed a fairly predictable pattern on gun control. That pattern has shown that support for gun control rises in the aftermath of a mass shooting but it diminishes over time in the absence of mass shootings.
James Stimson, one of the leading experts on public opinion trends, calls this political equilibrium. The idea is that public opinion defaults to doing nothing. Events in the real world can sway public opinion to be more or less in favor but given a long enough period of time, it will default back to equilibrium around the status quo. Trend polling shows that gun control lost support since 2019 as it regressed toward equilibrium. That is because mass shootings fell off in 2019. Why? The pandemic. It is harder to have a mass shooting when people are not gathering in groups. As the pandemic restrictions subside and as the general public opens back up, we have seen mass shootings increasing again.
The question now is whether there will be any policy changes or whether things will remain the same. We do not know. There are some unique things about the Uvalde shooting. The victims were children at a school. The police stayed outside while the gunman continued to murder children which cut at the “good guy with a gun” narrative. The National Rifle Association is at its weakest point due to infighting, lawsuits, and the creation of some strong interest groups that oppose the NRA. They also decided to go ahead with their convention this weekend in Houston which has been a PR disaster.
Arguments about video games are less effective as people my age, people raised on Mario and Duck Hunt, reach their 30s and 40s and become more consistent voters. James Stimson also wrote about this concept as well. He called this idea a “tipping point.” Political issues can reach a point at which enough people demand change. Once a tipping point has been reached, things can change quickly. Is Uvalde a tipping point? Only hindsight will allow us to answer that.
This explains why deflection is a popular strategy among opponents of gun control. You might have watched the news and wondered why people were talking about the number of doors, video games, and prayer in school. The reason is that opponents are hoping that equilibrium will hold and the status quo will be maintained. Proponents of gun control are going to try and keep up the pressure in the hopes that a tipping point has been reached. That is why they have been protesting outside the NRA convention this weekend.
Whatever your personal opinion is on guns, we should all be in agreement that something needs to change. So far this year more children have been shot at public school than police officers have been shot in the line of duty. That is unacceptable for all of us, gun owners and non-gun owners. We need to fight against the pull of partisanship to “win” this argument. A “win” here is fewer dead children. That is something that everyone benefits from.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.