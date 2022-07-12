Protests made the news last week when a group of protestors gathered outside a steakhouse in DC that Justice Brett Kavanaugh was eating at. The protesters apparently did not make enough noise to disturb the patrons, but Kavanaugh left out a back exit to avoid them.
A spokesman from the restaurant said after the fact that, “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and a place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”
This is a trivial incident but given the heightened reality of politics in 2022 I wanted to talk about protests and how people see protesters.
The goal of a protest is to promote political change so that means they must do something that draws attention. If you are focused on them then they can get you to think about the problem. That generally means that protests are disruptive. Protesters make noise. They carry signs. They march in the streets. That noise might annoy you. The signs may have a vulgar slogan on them. The street they are blocking may cause a traffic jam which annoys you greatly.
There is also the problem that happens with any sufficiently large group of people — someone is a knucklehead. We saw this in Oklahoma City during the George Floyd protests. A large group of people protested. The march officially ended and 90 percent of them went home. Then a small group marched to the city jail and after some rocks were thrown tear gas was deployed. Is that a peaceful protest? Your answer will vary but whatever your answer is, it is highly correlated on what your thoughts were on the reasons for the protest in the first place.
Americans tend to dislike protesters in the moment and glorify them in the aftermath. Don’t believe me? 1965 was when the famous Selma march, and the bloody response of the state of Alabama, occurred. You don’t have to have lived through that to know what I am talking about. There have been countless documentaries and even a feature film “Selma” (2014) which was nominated for Best Picture of the Year about the incident.
Just like today there were polling firms and in May 1965 people were asked, “In the recent showdown in Selma, Alabama ... have you tended to side more with …” and respondents were then asked to give their options. Only 48 percent said that they sided with the protesters. This is one of the clearest examples of a group of people peacefully marching and being viciously attacked in front of television cameras and they still could not get 50 percent support. If polling had existed in the 1770s then I’ll bet you would find more that roughly half of the population of Boston really had wanted to drink all that tea and wished it had not been dumped in the harbor.
Ironically for a discussion that began with Justice Kavanaugh’s dinner, the Supreme Court of the United States has generally defended the right of people to peacefully protest. They upheld the right of the Westboro Baptist Church to protest military funerals. They upheld the right to burn the American flag. They upheld the right of people to stand outside of abortion clinics and yell protests. Could they change that tact? Sure. The Supreme Court is the highest court in the land and they have the option to overturn all that legal precedent if they choose. Are they likely to do that? I don’t know. What I do know is that they would certainly be changing their stance over the last few decades. As a rule, protesters win if their case reaches the Supreme Court.
None of this means that you should protest outside of a restaurant where a politician is eating. Each of us are going to come up with our own opinions on whether we support such an action. Each of us is going to draw a line somewhere. Virtually all Americans can agree that violence is too far. Polling shows that incidents like January 6th are widely condemned by Americans. Yet we can also be too passive as well.
If I get mad at Amazon’s labor practices and all I do is to order fewer books from their website, then how is anyone going to get that message? What this article is intended to say is that protests are as American as apple pie. The other point of this article is to say that getting upset at protesters is as American as the ice cream we put on top of that apple pie — and pie without ice cream just isn’t really pie at all.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.