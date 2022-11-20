Just over half of the state’s registered voters cast a ballot in the recent gubernatorial election, according to Oklahoma Watch. Four years ago, the number was 56 percent. That’s disheartening.

There’s been no shortage of Monday morning quarterbacks trying to analyze what the election means. And it’s even more mystifying when I hear experts trying to explain why the polling data was so wrong. Using polling data. To explain why the polling data was wrong.

Tags

Recommended for you