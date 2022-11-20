Just over half of the state’s registered voters cast a ballot in the recent gubernatorial election, according to Oklahoma Watch. Four years ago, the number was 56 percent. That’s disheartening.
There’s been no shortage of Monday morning quarterbacks trying to analyze what the election means. And it’s even more mystifying when I hear experts trying to explain why the polling data was so wrong. Using polling data. To explain why the polling data was wrong.
Does that strike anyone else as slightly absurd?
Still, Oklahoma’s turnout was disappointing to me. Being an “off cycle” state, the governor’s race doesn’t benefit from any kind of presidential impact. And perhaps it was higher four years ago because there was no incumbent and folks just thought Gov. Stitt would be re-elected this time around. I don’t pretend to know why. I just know it’s a shame.
So Oklahoma Watch trued up the number of votes in the governor’s race against registered voters. If someone cast a ballot, but skipped the governor’s race, that could have skewed the results, but I’m guessing few voters did that.
Locally, Comanche County dipped nearly 9 percent from four years ago. Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman and Cotton counties were off between 4.4 and 6.1 percent. Jackson County had the distinction of dropping the most, down over 12 percent from 2018. Only five of our 77 counties showed an increase.
I’d bet medical marijuana had something to do with the 2018 turnout, but we have to be better, as a society, than to only turn out when there’s a hot-button issue, and even then at only half. Some predicted the Dobbs decision and its impact on Roe v. Wade would impact participation this year, but it doesn’t seem to have resonated in Oklahoma, either pro or con.
Perhaps it’s all the noise that you can’t trust the elections that kept voters home. If so, that’s the most damning of possibilities. And while there have been a few cases of voter fraud nationwide, there doesn’t appear to be anything that would call the results into doubt.
Our election process has safeguards in place to protect the sanctity of the voting booth. Rules allow or mandate recounts based on rules passed in that state to keep things honest. If I had one wish, post election, it would be that any candidate, successful or otherwise, who slandered the authenticity of an outcome, without supportable evidence, should pay a hefty price.
We’ve got laws for just about everything. How about one for defamaing the public trust?
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.