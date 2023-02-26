Earlier this month, Cameron University held its annual alumni weekend as part of Homecoming. After three years of pandemic-related postponements and cancellations, it was good to start moving back toward our traditional in-person recognition of outstanding Aggies.
This year’s Outstanding Alumni honorees are retired Army Capt. Mike Rose, Class of 1977, and Charlotte Gagliardi Oates, Class of 2008. Our Outstanding Young Alumni are Jamie Smith, member of the Classes of 2012 and 2015, and Travis Burch, Class of 2017.
As I briefly highlight their career accomplishments so far, it will be easy to see why we are so proud of these alumni. With the exception of Mike Rose — who took advantage of Cameron’s educational opportunities while he was stationed at Fort Sill — this is a group who came from our own “backyard” and have remained in Oklahoma to work and make a difference in the lives of others.
Charlotte Oates
With more than 30 years of classroom experience, Charlotte Oates has been principal of each of Lawton’s three high schools and is now director of the district’s Life Ready Center. Professional accolades have come from the Oklahoma Choral Directors Association, the Oklahoma Music Educators Association and Professional Oklahoma Educators. She is a past Lawton High School Teacher of the Year and NFL Teacher of the Year.
Charlotte, who earned her master’s degree in educational leadership degree from CU, remains connected to campus in a variety of ways. She helps coordinate high school students concurrently attending Cameron, is an adjunct professor in our music program, and mentors our student teachers.
Charlotte also serves on the boards of the Laura Fields Trust and Lawton Community Theatre, and continues to perform in community choirs. She was named Visionary Leader of the Year by the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
Capt. Mike Rose
Mike Rose is a hero in every sense of the word. Assigned to the 46th Special Forces Company after enlisting in 1967, he trained soldiers and border police medics in Thailand before transferring to the Military Assistance Command Studies and Observation Group in Vietnam. Mike was part of Operation Tailwind, a diversionary operation in September 1970. Although injured in an attack, he rescued and attended to fallen comrades while fighting off the enemy until rescue. For his heroism, he received the Medal of Honor, as well as a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
Mike is an inductee of the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame, the Army OCS Hall of Fame, the Field Artillery OCS Hall of Fame, the Pentagon Hall of Heroes, and the United States Special Operations Command’s Commando Hall of Honor.
Mike attended Cameron while still on active duty, earning his bachelor’s degree in general education. After retiring as a captain in 1987, he designed training programs and manuals for the manufacturing industry. Now retired, he remains active on boards involved in youth education, veterans, and leadership and character development. He supports the work of the Boy Scouts of America, Knights of Columbus and delivers food through a school backpack program.
Travis Burch
Travis Burch graduated magna cum laude from Cameron with an associate degree in engineering and a concentration in electrical engineering in 2017. He is currently a distribution engineer at OG&E.
A member of Cameron’s Presidential Leaders and University Scholars program — along with being recognized constantly on CU’s president’s and dean’s lists — Travis was inducted into Phi Eta Sigma, the international honor society for first-year students. He paved the way for his career by completing internships at Goodyear and Cotton Electric Cooperative.
Travis served as a counselor for Cameron’s Camp of Champs for special needs children, and has been involved in our Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy since 2016, most recently as engineering industry liaison and curriculum instructor. He returns to campus to speak to students enrolled in CU engineering courses. Travis volunteers for the United Way Day of Sharing and regularly delivers meals for Norman’s Meals on Wheels program.
Jamie Smith
Prior to her current position as human resources manager at Henniges Automotive, Jamie Smith was a human resources specialist for the City of Lawton before serving three years as CU’s human resources director.
Jamie earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2012, followed in 2015 by her master’s in Behavioral Sciences with a concentration in psychology. While a Cameron student, she was a member of the cheerleading squad, made the dean’s list and was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi.
Jamie has served as president of Southwest Oklahoma Human Resources, an affiliate of the Society of Human Resources Management, and has been an Oklahoma Human Resources State Council board member. A senior certified professional, she was recognized as an Emerging Professional in Human Resources by SWOKHR in 2019.
Much is made today about the need to increase and to improve Oklahoma’s workforce — and that’s exactly what Cameron University strives to do, day in and day out. We like to think that we can support career aspirations for anyone, and particularly for those careers aligned with the economic needs of our state. By producing Aggie alumni who have the skills they need, we know we are creating a pool of talent that helps attract and retain businesses and industries to southwest Oklahoma.
If you need proof of concept, I can think of no better examples than Cameron’s outstanding alumni.
— John McArthur is president of Cameron University