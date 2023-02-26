Earlier this month, Cameron University held its annual alumni weekend as part of Homecoming. After three years of pandemic-related postponements and cancellations, it was good to start moving back toward our traditional in-person recognition of outstanding Aggies.

This year’s Outstanding Alumni honorees are retired Army Capt. Mike Rose, Class of 1977, and Charlotte Gagliardi Oates, Class of 2008. Our Outstanding Young Alumni are Jamie Smith, member of the Classes of 2012 and 2015, and Travis Burch, Class of 2017.