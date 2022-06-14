It is almost election season here in Oklahoma. I know, you may have been unaware of it but it is true. On June 28 (that is two weeks from today) we are going to have a statewide political primary. Primaries are interesting elections. Primaries are a vital part of American politics despite many people not participating. Today I wanted to write about primaries and try and convince you to get out and vote in a couple of weeks.
The political primary has its origins in the Progressive movement of the United States. The idea was to get away from party elites selecting candidates for elections. In the past the political parties themselves would select their candidates at nominating conventions. This is where the phrase “smoke-filled backrooms” originates. These changes happened slowly over the next few decades eventually morphing into our modern political primary. Today we, the general public, select the candidates that are going to run for each political party. In Oklahoma we do this through what we call a “closed” primary system. That means that Democratic voters (and Independents) select the Democrat that they want to run for an office and the Republican voters select the Republican candidate. While losing candidates in primaries often complain that “the party is trying to stop me from winning” the fact remains that elections determine primary winners. That means that you have the power.
The problem with primaries is that they tend to have awful voter turnout. In 2016 turnout in the Presidential primaries rose to 28 percent. I want to repeat that. Turnout rose, not fell, to 28 percent. That means that less than 1 out of every 3 Americans voted in that primary. Turnout tends to be even lower in midterm elections.
In 2018, doing some back of the envelope math, about 40 percent of Oklahomans who were registered to vote cast a ballot in the primary for Oklahoma governor. Given that around 25-30 percent of Oklahomans over the age of 18 never get registered that means that only about 25 percent of the voting eligible population of our state voted in the 2018 primary. As an educator let me tell you that only getting 25 percent of something is not good.
This low turnout has consequences. In 2016 I was living in Illinois and I would often have people at my church ask me, “How did end up with these two candidates?” I would always smile and ask if they voted in the primary. Most of them would admit that they did not and I would say, “Well there you go.” How did we have a Presidential election with the two most disliked candidates in modern American history in 2016? Well, less than a third of Americans participated in their nomination. The people who voted for those candidates probably did like them.
The voters that participate in primary elections are not representative of the general public. Representative here means that they do not look/behave like the rest of the public. The people that vote in primaries have the standard demographic differences that we see in general elections (they are older, whiter, more educated/higher income) but there is one key difference I want you to remember. The people that vote in primaries are much more partisan than the average voter. If you ever wonder why candidates seem so extreme that is why. Primary voters are selecting more extreme candidates because those voters are more extreme than the electorate that shows up in November.
It is very easy to point fingers at our political system and blame it for all of society’s ills. It is easy to look at gerrymandering for instance and say that it causes these problems… and it certainly doesn’t help. At the end of the day though we have the candidates and the politicians that we do because people voted for them. Hundreds of thousands of people in Georgia showed up and voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene. A candidate does not need the support of the American public to get elected. That is an absolute misnomer. A candidate only needs the support of a plurality of the American public who cast a ballot. If we want more moderate candidates then we need to show up and vote for moderate candidates. My last two columns have focused on how even on divisive issues there are places of common ground. We will never achieve policies that reflect that common ground if we stay home during primary season and vote for people who couldn’t find common ground with a compass and a map. So show up on June 28th. If you do not know where to go visit the OK Voter Portal on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website. They have a great service where you can find your polling place and even look at a sample ballot so you are not walking in blind. If you are registered all you need to know is your name and your date of birth.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.