We’ve all probably dreamed of hitting it big at some point in our lives. That magical windfall that makes all your dreams come true and problems fade into nothingness. You might have mused about what kind of hot car you’d buy, the “perfect” home for yourself or a struggling family member who’s always been there for you, or funding a scholarship at your favorite university.

Personally, I’d love to travel the world, wandering old world streets of European cities, relaxing on a remote island, or exploring an idyllic African savannah, armed only with a camera. I guess I get a lot of that from my dad. He said he always wanted to spend three months a year traveling. He loved to roam and family trips frequently included a journey down a dusty, seldom-used road. As I was growing up, his meager salary as an enlisted Navy man meant he frequently worked additional jobs trying to provide for the family, but as he got older, he did find a way to catch up on some of his far-away dreams.

