We’ve all probably dreamed of hitting it big at some point in our lives. That magical windfall that makes all your dreams come true and problems fade into nothingness. You might have mused about what kind of hot car you’d buy, the “perfect” home for yourself or a struggling family member who’s always been there for you, or funding a scholarship at your favorite university.
Personally, I’d love to travel the world, wandering old world streets of European cities, relaxing on a remote island, or exploring an idyllic African savannah, armed only with a camera. I guess I get a lot of that from my dad. He said he always wanted to spend three months a year traveling. He loved to roam and family trips frequently included a journey down a dusty, seldom-used road. As I was growing up, his meager salary as an enlisted Navy man meant he frequently worked additional jobs trying to provide for the family, but as he got older, he did find a way to catch up on some of his far-away dreams.
And he did it the way most of us do. Work hard, don’t spend your money foolishly and push toward the goal. A few lucky individuals will win the lottery, but many of those seem to find themselves in a worse situation after the windfall than they were before, dreams crashing around them like waves that suck the sand from beneath their feet where they’re left standing in a hole.
But an email received last week makes me think I may have an unrealized opportunity headed my way. A psychic named Esmeralda said that she has some “extremely important revelations” and she has to “reveal them to me immediately.”
It sounds legit, right? She lists her credentials as an “Authentic Medium, Tarologist and expert in sacred magic.” She opens with the statement that “In your life, many things will happen.” See there? I mean, how could you argue with her skillset? That prediction has already come 100 percent true.
I was just about ready to click on the icon of my sign when my hopes burst like the shimmering surface of a soap bubble. I’d misread the first line of Esmeralda’s email. “Something’s about to happen in 2022, do you want to discover the truth?”
I’d obviously missed my opportunity. Sure, it was in the spam folder and I don’t check that as often as I should, but it looks like I’d lost my chance. Twenty twenty-two is five months in the rear view. Imagine what I could have accomplished had I only known those secrets.
Foiled again, I guess I’ll have to go back to leaning on hard work, smart decisions and patience.
On the other hand, maybe she’s on to something. Which of you could NOT accurately predict 2022?
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.