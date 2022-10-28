I opened the curtains and looked out the back door on a chilly Sunday morning. There, on my patio, stretched out under a cushionless settee, right beside the door, was a possum.

I went out for a closer look. Possums have long snouts and long, skinny tails. This possum had a black bandit mask around its eyes and a fat striped tail. I checked the dictionary. “Raccoon: A carnivorous mammal having grayish-brown fur, black mask-like facial markings and a black ringed bushy tail.”

