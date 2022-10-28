I opened the curtains and looked out the back door on a chilly Sunday morning. There, on my patio, stretched out under a cushionless settee, right beside the door, was a possum.
I went out for a closer look. Possums have long snouts and long, skinny tails. This possum had a black bandit mask around its eyes and a fat striped tail. I checked the dictionary. “Raccoon: A carnivorous mammal having grayish-brown fur, black mask-like facial markings and a black ringed bushy tail.”
I had a raccoon stretched out by my back door. Hoping it was just taking a nap but suspecting worse, I went back inside to read the paper.
Two hours later, it hadn’t moved and its eyes were still closed. The wind was ruffling its fur but I could detect breathing and an occasional twitch.
It’s rare to see either a raccoon or possum in the daytime although I frequently see both rustling around at night. Not long ago, I went into the front yard about midnight to look at the moon and came face-to-face with one or the other. We stared at each other and then went our separate ways.
Both can be a nuisance, digging into any exposed bags of garbage or birdseed, setting up housekeeping in the attic, stomping over the roof and leaving a trail of, uh, scat over the patio.
“Why can’t they “scat” on the grass or flower beds?” I irritably mutter as I trudge off to find a broom.
Monday it was still there, still breathing but obviously dying. I wondered if raccoons carry diseases like the destructive armadillos, known to carry leprosy, and skunks, which amble across the yard occasionally, and can harbor rabies.
I went to the internet to learn raccoons are about 3 feet long, including their 12-inch bushy ringed tail, and weigh 15 to 40 pounds. As long as they are kept out of homes, not cornered and not treated as pets, they are not dangerous. They live in burrows, under large rock or brush piles, hollow logs and holes in trees. Burrows, rocks, brush, hollow logs and holes in trees I’ve got nearby.
The article described in detail their scat — referred to as droppings. A note in italics warned readers — rather needlessly, I thought — not to handle or smell raccoon droppings because they may carry a fatal parasite. It described their calls as purrs, chitterings, growls, snarls and snorts. All the raccoons I’ve met were speechless. If one should get in your house, the advice is to stay calm. Right.
They die from vehicles, hunters and trappers, disease, starvation and predators. There were no instructions on what to do if one is dying at your door.
Tuesday, I was wondering what to do about a dead raccoon in front of my back door, especially as I was hosting a group of women the next day to discuss Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra.” My sister-in-law in Texas sensibly suggested calling animal control, which hadn’t occurred to me.
Quickly, two very nice, very competent young men arrived. “He looks old,” one observed, as we talked about what a beautiful animal he was.
I’d like to think that was the case — that he was just old and alone and wanted to be someplace safe and near somebody to die in peace — and he picked me and my patio.
