I have been both curious and annoyed by the omnipresent use of the word “portal” during the pandemic. It is not a word I had ever used and when I first saw it in news stories, I wondered why they didn’t just use the word “door.”
When I Googled the definition of portal, the first entry referred to hypertension and all succeeding definitions were medical.
I changed my question to define portal as a door and found 14 million results. The first was an opening in a wall, building, gate or fortification, especially a grand entrance to an important structure. I did not check the other 13 million 999 thousand and 999 results.
In nearly every article, every email, every announcement about the vaccinations for COVID-19, readers are referred to a portal.
Now, it’s even crossed over into sports writing. In two stories involving OU last year, one in mid-April stated two Sooner guards were “entering a transfer portal.” The fact that one was Oklahoma’s No. 2 basketball scorer the past season and the second started all 14 games and averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds made this interesting. But what made them enter a portal to transfer?
In May 2021, another sports story was about an OU football receiver and a running back who were no longer with the Sooners due to a problem with police. One had entered the transfer portal to get to OU — the other apparently got into — and out of — OU without a portal.
Every year, a word or words become popular — and therefore overused. I’m thinking about wonk, trope, truthiness, paradigm, gone missing, slippery slope, like, growing the economy, comfortable in own skin, make no mistake, fine — all of which were overused to the point of useless during the year or so they were cited ad nauseam.
Fine, as when children, especially teenagers, say it. Fine as in when it isn’t.
“Fake news” was not a term you heard before Trump. But after the former president had used it 404 times in his speeches, public comments and tweets between his inauguration and Jan. 17, 2021, according to Factbase, only someone who never watches, listens or reads the news would be unfamiliar with it.
My earlier nomination for word of the year last year was efficacy. If you listened to the news every day, you were almost certain to hear it from one of the few physicians still trusted by the mainstream news media as they discussed how effectively the vaccines protected against COVID-19.
Efficacy is a more formal way to say effectiveness. Then portal outdistanced efficacy as most overused word.
If a word is used and used until it becomes overused, I guess what we have to do is ignore it, hoping it will go away from rampant use — yea, even to the sports pages — and try to keep from using it ourselves. And wait for the next popular one to send it back through whatever portal it came through.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.