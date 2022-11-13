I do not believe in ghosts. Or poltergeists. Or any of that paranormal stuff. I am far too literal-minded. But if I did, that would explain the series of odd events which I am blaming on a poltergeist.
A poltergeist, Yahoo informs me, is a noisy spirit which plays mischievous tricks on the living and is likely to throw or move objects or cause strange noises.
It started one Sunday morning when my bedside clock mysteriously turned itself back one hour, so when I thought I was getting up at 8, it was 9. This was a couple of months past when the clocks turned themselves an hour back from Daylight Saving Time.
Then, when the OU women’s basketball team was playing that Sunday night, I recorded one of my favorite shows, “Madame Secretary,” to watch later because I love OU basketball more and didn’t want to accidentally hear who won before I watched the game. I could see the red light indicating recording was underway. After the game, I settled back to what new crisis Madame Secretary had solved but there was no Madame Secretary. She had disappeared, much to my irritation, even though I had not touched a single button.
At 2 a.m on another occasion, I was awakened by my cell phone on the bedside table, beeping again and again. I reached for the phone and opened it. Nothing. Nada. No call at all. No text. No mail. Of course I could not go back to sleep so I lay there cursing and thinking evil thoughts about the poltergeist — or whatever.
The next morning I microwaved a cup of leftover coffee for 58 seconds, like I do two days out of three. It suddenly boiled over the top of the cup, spilling out about half, which meant cleaning up a microwave mess.
Then on a Wednesday evening, the TV had itself another episode. I faithfully watch the PBS news hour every evening from 6 to 7. Since I was having a book discussion group at my house, I set the news to record. I noted that the red light was on. After everyone left, I sat down with a glass of wine to catch up on what happened during the day. But again, nothing. No news. I was sitting there, ignorant of world affairs, scandals, crises, tweets of the day — a news black hole.
Yahoo also informed me that poltergeist outbreaks are usually associated with mental tension and stress where the person has no healthy way of releasing this tension so the mind acts for them.
“Hmmmph!” I said to myself. If I weren’t stressed and mentally tense before, I should be now. Or, I could just blame it all on forgetfulness and carelessness. Except the phone. How to explain 2 a.m. beeping?
I know what my doctor will say when I complain to him and ask him why a poltergeist was harassing me.
“You’re old!” he’ll say, his explanation for most of my complaints. “You’re old!”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.