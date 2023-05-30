This week I wanted to write about something that probably will not matter at all. A recent poll from Quinnipiac found that 65% of registered voters think that President Biden is too old to serve a second term as president of the United States.

President Biden is 80 years old. In 2020 he became the oldest person elected president at 78 years and 61 days. That is above the median age of presidents across time but that statistic should be taken with a grain of salt as advances in medical science have extended the average lifespan of people in general. There does appear to be something about that year, 80, that motivates this opinion. Only 36 percent of registered voters in that same Quinnipiac poll said that former President Trump is too old to serve as president. President Trump would be 78 if elected to a second term. He would be the second-oldest person to serve as president if elected in 2024 and only the second person, after President Biden, to serve in their 80s.

