Like most things, politics is a game of expectations. We often hear that voters care about the economy, and that is true, but what voters care about is not whether the economy is good or bad. Instead, voters are motivated by their perceptions of whether the economy is good or bad. As the final votes and recounts are tabulated out there in the United States this week, I thought I would talk to you about November’s election results in general.
As we covered a couple of weeks ago, the Republican Party did exceptionally well here in Oklahoma. The Republican Party did not do as well nationally. They took the majority from the Democrats in the House, but they failed to do so in the Senate. Why was the election seen as a failure by the Republicans nationally? Perception and the so-called “Red Wave” that never came.
Why should the Republican Party have done better than they did? The fact of the matter is that the president’s party always does worse in midterm elections. Democrat/Republican does not matter. This has happened during every single midterm election from 1962 until today with two exceptions. Democrats gained seats in 1998 after Republicans overplayed their hand during Clinton’s impeachment, and George W. Bush saw his majority increase in 2002 after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.
If you look at vote share instead of the total number of seats, 1998 counts as a Democrat loss. The Democrats did lose seats in the House or Representatives, but it was a small decrease. The majority party has flipped, but that is because the Democratic Party’s majority was slim to begin with. Democratic losses were extremely low from a historical perspective and the Democratic majority might end up increasing in the Senate depending on the results of the runoff election in Georgia. Polls prior to the election consistently showed that voters thought the economy was sluggish and Joe Biden’s job approval numbers are sluggish at best and yet voters in November did not punish Democrats. History tells us they should have done that.
As we break down exit polls and post-election results, the primary thing that people like me are going to be interested in is answering why. What kept voters nationally from supporting Republicans? There are a couple of early theories. The first is that the Dobbs decision this summer motivated people in an unprecedented way. Another theory is that the Republican Party nominated some poor candidates in winnable races and paid the price for it. In Pennsylvania, they nominated the TV star Dr. Oz who failed to connect with Pennsylvanians partly because he was portrayed by his opponent as someone who lived in New Jersey. In Georgia, Hershell Walker has run a campaign that has as many gaffes as it does high points. Partisanship can only motivate voters so far when they view their own candidate as an embarrassment.
If I were a Republican operative though, the scariest option is the last one — the 2022 Midterm Election could be a continued rejection of Donald Trump. There were a lot of small Secretary of State races across the country in swing states featuring 2020 election-denying candidates. In every case the election denier lost. The Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, who repeatedly ran on the “Big Lie”, lost. The takeaway from this election may end up being that Americans rejected election deniers. You can even see that in Georgia’s governor’s race where the Democrat was the loser.
At the beginning of this column, I said that all politics are expectations. Most people expected Republicans to do well and so when they saw only a modest increase in their numbers in the House of Representatives, that was seen as a major disappointment. Democrats were expected to get crushed and so a small loss is seen as a win. It is the same thing that happens in sports. College football season has been so disappointing in Oklahoma this year because OU entered the season highly ranked and O State was in the top 5 before the wheels absolutely came off.
Expectations that are not met are crushing. The Republican Party is going to have a narrow majority in the House in January, but their governing majority is going to be slim. Job one is going to be to figure out their own answer to why this happened.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.