Like most things, politics is a game of expectations. We often hear that voters care about the economy, and that is true, but what voters care about is not whether the economy is good or bad. Instead, voters are motivated by their perceptions of whether the economy is good or bad. As the final votes and recounts are tabulated out there in the United States this week, I thought I would talk to you about November’s election results in general.

As we covered a couple of weeks ago, the Republican Party did exceptionally well here in Oklahoma. The Republican Party did not do as well nationally. They took the majority from the Democrats in the House, but they failed to do so in the Senate. Why was the election seen as a failure by the Republicans nationally? Perception and the so-called “Red Wave” that never came.