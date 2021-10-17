The COVID 19 pandemic has had impacts far beyond threats to public health. You’ve likely seen the stories about people dealing with increased stress on all sorts of fronts.
One thing it’s leading to is an increase in retirements. Whether it’s people with health conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus, making up for lost time with families, or general frustration in the workforce, it appears the nation will see a surge in the number of retirements — up to 1.7 million workers exiting the labor pool.
If you run a business, you’re finding it harder and harder to fill open positions. If you’re on staff at any business, you’re probably finding yourself being asked to do more because of fewer co-workers. And if you’re a customer, you’re frustrated because wait times are longer and product backlogs.
Let’s just say we’re all feeling it and things that may not have bothered us so much in the past are a little closer to the surface these days.
So, I’ve started looking for things to celebrate — pockets of joy, if you will.
The first may not have been joy, but certainly amazement. I walked into the backyard last week and something fluttered up from a flower pot and I immediately thought I’d disturbed a moth. Then, looking closer, I noticed it hovering in flight and thought it was the smallest, weirdest-looking striped hummingbird I’d ever seen. I sent a video to my wife who noted it had antennae. She looked it up and found out it was a “hummingbird moth”. I had never seen or heard of such a creature, but many friends were familiar with it.
Beyond that, I’ve gotten to meet quite a few customers lately and they’ve reminded me of the best parts of the business. I met one gentleman who met me in the driveway and was apparently visiting and told me how much he enjoyed seeing what we covered as local news, compared to the papers he reads at home.
Then, a voicemail Friday from a reader I wish I’d gotten to talk to, who said how much she enjoyed the paper and to keep up the good work. Calls like that make tough days better. We’ve all had our share of bad days and things like that make them better.
I now make it a point to pay it forward each day. Just a smile, a thank you, or an “I appreciate the extra effort” to solve whatever issue I may be dealing with, I hope, will make someone else’s day better.
But the best moment is related to the photo you see here. I won’t use his name because I neglected to get his permission. He came in to talk about a delivery problem he was having. But at the end of the conversation he told me he wanted to show me something, reached into a bag and laid the item on my desk. A giant ball of rubber bands, all from his years of subscribing to The Constitution. He said his grandkids want to play with it, of course, but he protects it.
Yes, things are frustrating and we’re all probably a little bit more on edge than normal. But, for most of us, there’s far more good than bad and it’s great to have reminders — those pockets of joy.
We just have to remember to look for them.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.