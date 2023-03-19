Have you ever tried wind-surfing? It appears to be a great way to spend an afternoon. Blue water, leaning back into the wind, gliding across the ocean waves. And for those who are particularly adept, catching some air as you drive headlong into a wave, using the swell to launch you skyward. Sounds like fun, right?
Sadly, I’ll probably never know.
I love almost all things related to the ocean. The warm sand, the mesmerizing crash of the waves, the salty sea air. It’s a top possibility whenever I’m looking for a vacation. But the one time I tried to teach myself to wind surf was a miserable failure.
Wading out waist-deep from the shoreline, I clambered atop the board and got myself situated to the point that I could stand, carefully balanced on the rocking surface. Then I had to lean over, grasp the sail’s cross brace which lay in the water, and drag the sail up to a close-to vertical position where, you hope, it’ll catch some wind, propel you across the sea, eliciting “oohs” and “ahhs’’ from the sunbathers stuck on shore. (OK, they probably wouldn’t give me a second thought, but it’s nice to dream.)
The challenge is when you begin to lift that sail it’s laying flat, full of water. You stand on the board hoisting the sail and the water drains out. As it empties, your center of balance shifts and you exert less pressure as the sail grows lighter. And you’re probably catching a little wind by now so the board begins to move forward and may start to change direction, depending on your orientation to the prevailing breeze.
In my case, I never achieved more than about 15 seconds of glory at a time. Unable to match to the decreased lift while maintaining balance, I generally flipped backward into the water. But, whether I was just too committed to give up, or just plain stupid, I tried again. And again. And again. For over three hours.
There are some valuable lessons there I never fully understood at the time.
First, some help from a professional might have been nice. As easy as it seems, coaching yourself up to learn something you’ve never done can be difficult. Just a couple of tips from someone might have helped. Second, knowing when and how much to ease up is important. Faced with a challenge we often pour so much effort into the task it’s counterproductive. Not backing off appropriately while lifting that sail, resulted in failure.
Lastly, I never considered what three hours of lifting, over and over again, was doing to back and shoulder muscles that weren’t prepared for it. I spent most of the next two days of my vacation vocalizing my own “oohs” and “ahhs” as my body reminded me repeatedly that I wasn’t properly prepared for the task I’d undertaken.
Today’s lifestyles are replete with an urgency that never seems to rest, particularly as it relates to work. Taking a break seems almost sinful and many feel guilty if they don’t answer that email within minutes after it’s received.
It’s important to remember that, if you’re not careful and don’t ease up every now and again, you may find yourself underwater in the short term, and aching from the strain and unable to function in the longer term.
Take a minute and ease off for a bit. My bet is you probably need it and don’t know it.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.