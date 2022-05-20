He was a loner,” the neighbors say, when they’re interviewed about the boy next door who shoots his parents.
“He was a loner,” classmates report about the student who shoots his fellow students and teachers.
“He was a loner,” acquaintances say about the man who climbs up on a tower and shoots strangers at random.
Neighbors and other people who’d met the man charged with being the notorious and feared Unabomber described him as, “A hermit kind of a guy”; an eccentric Montana loner.”
Whenever these sad specimens of mankind are charged with the heinous crimes they have committed, the people who knew them are often shocked. Their comments are similar.
“He was so nice and quiet.” “He rarely talked to anyone.” “He always kept to himself.”
We should know by now that being alone too much is a danger signal. Barbra Striesand tells us that when she sings, “People need people.”
William Blake noted that, “Everything that lives, lives not alone, nor for itself.”
John Donne said it best in a meditation I had to memorize in high school English literature class:
“No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main ... any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in Mankind. And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”
And in Genesis, we are told: “After the Lord God formed Adam, he said, “It is not good that the man should be alone. And ... made he a woman.”
What is it that turns a child into the kind of a “loner” who is someday going to exact a terrible revenge?
Is there a turning point where one smile, one hug, one caring word, one interested question would have made the difference?
We don’t know.
So maybe what we should do — have to do — is take every opportunity we get to communicate — to draw people out, to ask questions. Maybe we should smile at strangers, make eye contact in elevators, speak to people we don’t know.
Maybe the idea that being polite means being impersonal has hazards of its own. Maybe we should ask the follow-up question, even if it means we have to take some time to listen, even if we run the risk of being bored or, God forbid, involved.
What friends do for each other is listen. They serve as a sounding board. Close friends know they can say anything, throw out their weirdest ideas and have them examined from a fresh viewpoint. They know no matter how nutty something they say sounds, their friend will tell them its nutty but still be their friend.
That’s what loners don’t get — a second opinion, a mellowing influence, another perspective.
People need people. It’s our responsibility to figure out when and how much.
