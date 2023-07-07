Can you get mad at someone while you’re eating a peach?

I’m talking about a peach picked ripe from a tree within the last couple days. A peach that is, well, peach-colored — that unique blend of pink and orange and yellow. And when you bite into the flesh that is the perfect meld of soft and firm — and the flavor is sweet and tart — and the sticky juice runs down your chin — and your tastebuds are screaming, “Yes! Yes! Yes!” you know, at this moment: You. Are. Happy.