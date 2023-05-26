Every year, I make a cemetery run around Memorial Day. I drive 45 miles west to a little cemetery surrounded by little mountains and fields of waving wheat just a few days from harvest. Not a house, not another soul is in sight. It is a place of peace and tranquility and, immediately, that is how I feel. A C-5 from nearby Altus Air Force Base honors my veteran with a flyover as I shove a little American flag in the hard dirt by the bronze marker.

Then I head for the northwest corner of the state and my roots, reveling in the miles and miles of rippling wheat, now more red than golden as different varieties are planted, contrasting with green pastures. The ponds, creeks and rivers reflect the unpolluted blue sky of western Oklahoma. There’s not much traffic until, about halfway, I start meeting convoys of combines heading south to start harvest. I stop at the cemetery where my mother and a baby are and leave purple flowers bending in the hot wind.